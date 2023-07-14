Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

I’m for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. He’s a fresh face in politics, with clear convictions. Free speech. The environment. Civil rights.

He’s bold enough to challenge the Federal Reserve Bank for devaluing the dollar. He’s against endless wars. Like many of us, his private life seems messed up. But RFK Jr. is not out there making excuses for himself. I think he takes responsibility for his actions.

He wants to wrap up the Ukraine War.

Enough already with the zealots of the right and the zealots of the left each accusing each other of harboring hidden agendas to establish single-party states. RFK Jr. grew up in the D.C. area and sat at a dinner table where current events and political personalities were the topics of conversation. He’s not a babe in the woods. He knows which regulatory agencies have been captured by the industries they are supposed to regulate. He’s traveled the world. He has sat down with Donald Trump. He has known Joe Biden for years. I think he’s a stand-up guy who can hold his own on the stage with either of them.

Give RFK Jr. some consideration.

Tom Deegan

Orono