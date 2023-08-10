Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the 70s. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

The governor’s office said Mills is not considering an emergency declaration the day after Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey declared an emergency while citing more than 20,000 people living in stressed shelters across the state.

A final route for the lines hasn’t been selected, but some residents have been informed the power project would cut through their land.

An anti-abortion group said it would focus on electing like-minded candidates instead of mounting a costly campaign.

The small state has made out well since earmarks returned in 2021, but that success has been supercharged so far this year.

The Union River Lobster Pot joins a growing number of well-established restaurants in Hancock County whose owners are looking to sell.

Allie Ladd’s trail cameras give us a look at black bears that we would never be able to see if we were just walking through the woods.

One was peeking out of an air vent, one was curled up in the center console and a third snake appeared while Robert Ortiz was driving.

Nathan Reardon is once again participating in the work of a company that the court ordered him to dissolve.

Old Town will be using an arm to lift the bins to the truck, a method already used in Bangor that is considered safer and more efficient.

Death on Portland’s Western Prom under investigation

One hospitalized after potential chlorine exposure at Naples campground

Brunswick revokes food truck license

How this Hancock County angler caught a 20-pound togue

Jim Montgomery says the Bruins will face ‘hard adversity’ this season

Presque Isle Police Department is bucking the statewide staffing trend

Long-forgotten Hollywood director from Maine finally getting his due

New England hit with heavy rain and wind, flooding and even a tornado

Iconic Maine restaurant may be sold for condo development

3-year-old critically injured after falling from 3rd-floor apartment in Wilton

Companies fined after teens get injured on the job