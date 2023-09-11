We have been fortunate to have been treated to some wonderful wildlife videos submitted over the summer.

In celebration of those videos, we’re putting a handful of them in one convenient location for all Bangor Daily News Outdoors readers to enjoy.

This one caused a tremendous stir, especially after we discovered that it contained footage of a rare pygmy sperm whale making the rounds off Vinalhaven.

The next, which came to us from avid trail camera user Allie Ladd of Byron, demonstrates some of his struggles to keep a beaver from creating a nuisance by damming up water from repeated heavy rains in western Maine.

Good friend Colin Chase of Gray, who has provided many entertaining videos, was nice enough to send along this video from one of his kayak fishing trips. The star of the show is a huge snapping turtle, which comes over to investigate who’s encroaching on his territory.

That one is followed up by another Allie Ladd offering. This compilation offers up a curious moose that is startled by the camera and an unhappy black bear that decides it doesn’t want to be captured on video.

We then switch over to a watery venue where a group of otters has some fun sliding around in the mud. Colin Chase captured those images as well.