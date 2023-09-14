Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-70s from north to south, with a chance for morning showers up north and mostly sunny skies down south. In just a couple days, Hurricane Lee is expected to blow by Maine, and it’s looking increasingly likely to have a big impact. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here.
Coastal Maine is girding for a direct hit from Hurricane Lee
The storm has weakened since late last week, but it may be strong enough to topple trees and cause flooding when it arrives on Saturday.
This is how Mainers should prepare for Hurricane Lee
Spaghetti plots and cone diagrams don’t tell the whole story. Major damage could occur outside the areas you see in the forecasts.
We want to know how Mainers prepare for a hurricane
Maine is likely to receive the first direct hit from a hurricane in more than 30 years this weekend. How do you plan to prepare?
Hurricane Lee threatens stabilization efforts at centuries-old Maine fort
When Fort Preble was deactivated in 1950, it slowly fell into disrepair, and crews are hoping to avoid more damage this weekend.
Donald Trump’s former campaign chair among Maine’s early Ron DeSantis backers
It comes at a crucial time for Ron DeSantis’ flagging campaign.
Angus King warned Mitt Romney of threats to his life before Jan. 6 riots
The anecdote was revealed Wednesday in an excerpt from a not-yet-published biography of Mitt Romney.
Brewer High School is helping students kick-start construction careers
The alternative programs may suit students who struggle in a traditional classroom or are chronically absent or disengaged.
Orono fines developer $7,500 for disrupting local wetlands
The arrangement illustrates that there are consequences to breaking rules in Maine towns. In this case a housing project is being delayed.
Presque Isle school needs interpreter for students who speak only Spanish
It has been five or six years since the school has had students with limited English language who needed an interpreter.
Cooper Flagg’s Montverde Academy basketball team will play in Maine this January
Cooper and Ace Flagg’s squad is “expected to play two games in Maine this upcoming January,” a recruiting insider posted Wednesday.
The Week 3 Maine high school football games you need to watch
Bangor and Hermon are among the teams playing can’t-miss high school football matchups this week.
UMaine women’s soccer player 2nd in the country for game-winning goals
Through eight games, Abby Kraemer has already scored a league-high seven goals and made two assists.
State to provide $3.7 million to support sea-run fisheries projects
The funding will help build fishways, remove outdated structures and improve habitats at 12 sites along Maine’s coast.
Check out these videos of 2 massive Maine bull moose
If you’re looking to get the hunting juices flowing, or you enjoy watching the state’s largest game animal, here’s a peek at what you can find in Maine.
Use this ancient mathematical formula to plan your next garden
You are surrounded by Fibonacci sequences all day, every day. Once you are aware of them, they are hard to miss.
Maine media organizations oppose foreign electioneering ban
What Angus King’s silence on Donald Trump and Joe Biden’s controversies means
Houlton man’s lawsuit against Waterfront Concerts settled
Comedians John Mulaney and Pete Davidson set for Bangor double bill next month
Motorcyclist killed in Hermon crash identified
3 vehicles involved in Route 2 crash in Hermon
Veterans groups fighting homelessness in statewide tour
No criminal probe into Maine lighthouse walkway collapse that injured 11
Maine’s top court upholds license suspension for driver who killed 3 pedestrians
Hallowell council meeting cut short after multiple hate speech rants
Man in wheelchair killed by car while crossing Auburn road
Auburn may restart curbside recycling program
Budget airline will soon offer direct flights from Maine to Fort Myers
Man to serve 11 years for 2011 murder in Portland
Portland is looking for the perfect holiday tree for Monument Square
Old Town boys get 1st win of soccer season in Orono’s backyard
UMaine football game against Rhode Island rescheduled for Friday
Former UMaine quarterback suffers season-ending injury at UConn