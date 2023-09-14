Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-70s from north to south, with a chance for morning showers up north and mostly sunny skies down south. In just a couple days, Hurricane Lee is expected to blow by Maine, and it’s looking increasingly likely to have a big impact. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

The storm has weakened since late last week, but it may be strong enough to topple trees and cause flooding when it arrives on Saturday.

Spaghetti plots and cone diagrams don’t tell the whole story. Major damage could occur outside the areas you see in the forecasts.

Maine is likely to receive the first direct hit from a hurricane in more than 30 years this weekend. How do you plan to prepare?

When Fort Preble was deactivated in 1950, it slowly fell into disrepair, and crews are hoping to avoid more damage this weekend.

It comes at a crucial time for Ron DeSantis’ flagging campaign.

The anecdote was revealed Wednesday in an excerpt from a not-yet-published biography of Mitt Romney.

The alternative programs may suit students who struggle in a traditional classroom or are chronically absent or disengaged.

The arrangement illustrates that there are consequences to breaking rules in Maine towns. In this case a housing project is being delayed.

It has been five or six years since the school has had students with limited English language who needed an interpreter.

Cooper and Ace Flagg’s squad is “expected to play two games in Maine this upcoming January,” a recruiting insider posted Wednesday.

Bangor and Hermon are among the teams playing can’t-miss high school football matchups this week.

Through eight games, Abby Kraemer has already scored a league-high seven goals and made two assists.

The funding will help build fishways, remove outdated structures and improve habitats at 12 sites along Maine’s coast.

If you’re looking to get the hunting juices flowing, or you enjoy watching the state’s largest game animal, here’s a peek at what you can find in Maine.

You are surrounded by Fibonacci sequences all day, every day. Once you are aware of them, they are hard to miss.

