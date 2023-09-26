AUGUSTA, Maine — U.S. Sens. Angus King and Susan Collins of Maine are not joining the growing number of lawmakers calling on indicted New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez to resign.

Menendez, a Democrat, and his wife, Nadine, were indicted Friday along with three associates and businessmen. Federal prosecutors allege Menendez and his wife used his official position from at least 2018 into 2022 to benefit associates and Egypt in exchange for bribes. The bribes allegedly included gold bars, cash and a luxury convertible.

Sen. Cory Booker, Menendez’s fellow Democrat from New Jersey, called on Menendez to resign Tuesday, echoing calls from several Democrats who face competitive reelection bids in 2024, including Sens. Jon Tester of Montana, Bob Casey of Pennsylvania, Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin and Jacky Rosen of Nevada. Democratic leaders at the state level in New Jersey, including Gov. Phil Murphy, also asked Menendez to resign.

U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree, a Democrat representing Maine’s 2nd District, also believes Menendez should resign, but Maine’s senators are joining Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York, and others in taking a more wait-and-see approach.

King, an independent who caucuses with Democrats and is up for reelection in 2024, is “deeply concerned over the serious federal charges against Sen. Menendez,” spokesperson Matthew Felling said Tuesday.

“It’s now time for the defense to present its side and let the criminal justice process take its course,” Felling said.

Collins, a Republican, said in a statement the allegations against Menendez are “extremely serious.”

“The decision on whether or not he should resign at this point in the process is up to him and his constituents,” Collins added.

Menendez, who is in his third term and is up for reelection next year, has rejected calls for his resignation. He has stepped down as chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, following Senate Democratic rules requiring members charged with a felony to give up their leadership positions, though they can retake them if found not guilty.

Menendez said nearly half a million dollars found in his home was from personal savings rather than bribes and was meant for emergencies.

“I firmly believe that when all the facts are presented, not only will I be exonerated, but I still will be New Jersey’s senior senator,” Menendez, 69, said Monday.

An attorney for his wife said she also denies any wrongdoing. Menendez successfully fended off federal bribery and corruption charges brought against him in 2015 after a 2018 mistrial.

The indictment said Menendez used his clout to interfere in three criminal cases, pressured U.S. agriculture regulators to protect an associate’s business interests and used his Foreign Relations Committee chairmanship to influence policy on Egypt.

Democrats hold a thin majority in the Senate, with Menendez’s indictment giving any 2024 opponents campaign fuel. U.S. Rep. Andy Kim of New Jersey said Saturday he will run against Menendez in next year’s Democratic primary.