Here's what we're talking about in Maine today.
Short-term rentals aren’t the big culprit in Maine’s housing crisis
A study released this week found that they don’t often compete with homes on the market except in populated areas and tourism destinations.
Rockland could change its charter to allow council to remove mayor
The change would allow the elected councilors to remove the mayor they’ve chosen in less extreme circumstances than a criminal or ethical violation.
This Maine potato chip company expanded but still can’t keep up with demand
“It’s a good problem to have, it’s just stressful,” co-owner Rhett Fox said of the demand for his products.
Bangor family can keep its emotional support chickens
The ruling puts an end to a long and confusing process Amy Martin undertook to get a reasonable accommodation for her son C-Jay.
22 school shooting hoax calls in Maine traced to one phone number
The 911 calls in Maine said there was an armed gunman in black in various locations at the schools, the Bangor Daily News previously reported.
How to get your absentee ballot ahead of Maine’s 2023 election
If you don’t want to wait until Nov. 7, here is what you need to know about getting your absentee ballot and making sure it is counted.
The disastrous bird hunting season may be a myth
Those of us who hunt wild game birds watched the torrential downpours in the spring and summer and feared the worst for fall.
Even a birding expert has trouble telling these birds apart
Even after identifying birds all of his life, Bob Duchesne doesn’t trust his own judgment when species are in abnormal places.
Squirrels prepare for winter by hanging mushrooms in trees
“It seems I’ve been underestimating the intelligence and resourcefulness of my neighborhood squirrels,” Aislinn Sarnacki writes.
Meet the BDN’s new outdoors editor
Julie Harris is stepping into a role solely occupied by men during the Bangor Daily News’ long history covering the Maine outdoors.
Portland now has its own Monopoly edition, so we made a Bangor one
What would you include on Queen City-themed Monopoly board? What would you choose to represent your hometown?
Our predictions for Week 6 Maine high school football games
With three games left in Maine high school football’s regular season, wins are at a premium for teams fighting for top playoff positions.
One of UMaine’s best defensive players had never made a collegiate tackle before this season
Xavier Holmes is currently sixth on the team in tackles with 20, but he has yet to see a moose.
How Oceanside girls soccer went from winless to undefeated in 3 seasons
“We don’t dazzle you. We don’t score eight goals a game,” Coach Nate Gorman said. “We put up two or three goals, shut you down and go home.”
