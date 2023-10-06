Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the FILL ME IN. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

A study released this week found that they don’t often compete with homes on the market except in populated areas and tourism destinations.

The change would allow the elected councilors to remove the mayor they’ve chosen in less extreme circumstances than a criminal or ethical violation.

“It’s a good problem to have, it’s just stressful,” co-owner Rhett Fox said of the demand for his products.

The ruling puts an end to a long and confusing process Amy Martin undertook to get a reasonable accommodation for her son C-Jay.

The 911 calls in Maine said there was an armed gunman in black in various locations at the schools, the Bangor Daily News previously reported.

If you don’t want to wait until Nov. 7, here is what you need to know about getting your absentee ballot and making sure it is counted.

Those of us who hunt wild game birds watched the torrential downpours in the spring and summer and feared the worst for fall.

Even after identifying birds all of his life, Bob Duchesne doesn’t trust his own judgment when species are in abnormal places.

“It seems I’ve been underestimating the intelligence and resourcefulness of my neighborhood squirrels,” Aislinn Sarnacki writes.

Julie Harris is stepping into a role solely occupied by men during the Bangor Daily News’ long history covering the Maine outdoors.

What would you include on Queen City-themed Monopoly board? What would you choose to represent your hometown?

With three games left in Maine high school football’s regular season, wins are at a premium for teams fighting for top playoff positions.

Xavier Holmes is currently sixth on the team in tackles with 20, but he has yet to see a moose.

“We don’t dazzle you. We don’t score eight goals a game,” Coach Nate Gorman said. “We put up two or three goals, shut you down and go home.”

