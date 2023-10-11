Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the low 60s, with partly cloudy skies from north to south. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Tribal officials and allies held a large State House rally on Monday that intersected with news of Gov. Janet Mills seeking a meeting with chiefs, with whom she has been at loggerheads.

The woman who died when a mast broke on Grace Bailey schooner in Rockland Monday morning has been identified as Emily Mecklenburg,

There were a little more than 4,700 homes for sale across Maine in August, but that’s less than 1 percent of all homes in the state.

Bills from Rep. Ambureen Rana and Rep. Grayson Lookner would either ban clearing encampments or require an alternative.

Gerald Merrill, a former Maine prison official, has pleaded not guilty to charges of theft and bribery.

Concerns and questions over the law arose Tuesday morning during a Zoom call hosted by the Maine State Chamber of Commerce.

Ninety-five residents voted in favor of the moratorium ordinance Tuesday night. Five voted against it.

“I have to keep moving,” Gene Lenentine said. “If I sit down, that’s the end of me.”

These unsolved homicides in rural Maine towns 40 years ago are just two of the more than 120 cold cases under investigation.

There are plenty of Maine trails that are off-limits to hunting if you want to avoid encountering hunters in the woods.

