Today is Wednesday.
Why Maine tribes are closing in on a historic political victory
Tribal officials and allies held a large State House rally on Monday that intersected with news of Gov. Janet Mills seeking a meeting with chiefs, with whom she has been at loggerheads.
Maine doctor identified as victim killed by broken schooner mast in Rockland
The woman who died when a mast broke on Grace Bailey schooner in Rockland Monday morning has been identified as Emily Mecklenburg,
Maine’s tiny share of homes for sale is challenging buyers
There were a little more than 4,700 homes for sale across Maine in August, but that’s less than 1 percent of all homes in the state.
Bangor state rep wants to ban clearing homeless encampments
Bills from Rep. Ambureen Rana and Rep. Grayson Lookner would either ban clearing encampments or require an alternative.
Maine prison official accused of taking bribes pleads not guilty
Gerald Merrill, a former Maine prison official, has pleaded not guilty to charges of theft and bribery.
Businesses have big questions about Maine’s new paid leave law
Concerns and questions over the law arose Tuesday morning during a Zoom call hosted by the Maine State Chamber of Commerce.
Maine town bans campgrounds to block plan for homeless commune
Ninety-five residents voted in favor of the moratorium ordinance Tuesday night. Five voted against it.
92-year-old Aroostook farmer still harvesting potatoes
“I have to keep moving,” Gene Lenentine said. “If I sit down, that’s the end of me.”
These Maine murder cold cases occurred 6 months apart in 2 coastal towns
These unsolved homicides in rural Maine towns 40 years ago are just two of the more than 120 cold cases under investigation.
8 places to hike in Maine where there’s no hunting
There are plenty of Maine trails that are off-limits to hunting if you want to avoid encountering hunters in the woods.
You can begin voting early by absentee ballot in Maine
Meet the 3 candidates running for 1 Brewer City Council seat
Maine man faces charges following deadly Albion crash
Oakland accepts resignation of town manager, who hints at anti-trans bias
Body of York man found floating near town dock
You can watch these former UMaine hockey players in the NHL this season
Numerous thefts from cars reported in Corinna
What to do with used eggshells
These basic items in your home might be toxic to you