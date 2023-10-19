Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the low 60s with partly or mostly sunny skies throughout the state. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here.
Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
3 takeaways from the 1st TV debate over Pine Tree Power
The representatives reiterated arguments each side has made repeatedly. But here is what we learned as they navigated the sticking points.
Troy Jackson shouldn’t be investigated over GOP residency complaint, watchdog says
Jonathan Wayne, executive director of the Maine Ethics Commission, recommended against a full investigation into Troy Jackson’s case.
Key Democrat says Angus King was considered for House speaker
A spokesperson said Angus King “appreciates that his independent, consensus-building approach to policy” is valued.
5 nice Maine homes you might actually be able to afford
We combed through real estate listings to find Maine homes that would actually be affordable to the average person.
Green X’s fuel confusion as evictions loom at Bangor’s Tent City
People living in the encampment said they were never told what the X’s of green tape meant.
Pedestrian fatally struck in Bangor was legally blind
Allen Emery’s daughter said he was wearing a fluorescent, high-visibility vest at the time of the crash, which he wore whenever he walked places.
Old Town’s landfill in crisis as it fills with trash too quickly
Closures of other trash facilities have people worried that Maine’s largest landfill could fill five years prematurely.
On 3rd day of public hearing, Wolfden claims mine would create more than 200 jobs
The public hearings are part of the commission’s process to determine whether to approve Wolfden’s rezoning application.
These Week 8 Maine high school football games have major implications
Here are some high school football games happening this weekend with the biggest implications for teams from northern Maine.
Key UMaine hockey player to return for another year
Ben Poisson attributed his decision to the team’s progress late last season.
UMaine men’s basketball ranked 5th in America East preseason poll
The team is coming off its best season in years, finishing with a 7-9 record against America East opposition and a 13-17 record overall.
Here are your stories about seeing wolves and mountain lions in Maine
A video from northern Maine submitted to the BDN of a probable male wolf and four of his pups stirred up some discussion.
In other Maine news …
A meeting at a bar upends politics in Maine’s 2nd-largest city
Maine’s young lobster population has fallen 40 percent
Maine violent crime falls to lowest level in decades. But FBI data may be incomplete.
Levant man dies after being pinned by backhoe
Waterville pitches plan to buy yurts for homeless residents
Death of infant in Lewiston not considered suspicious
Crew member burned in explosion on cruise ship in Portland
Former Long Creek inmate sues state over alleged abuse and sex assaults
Puppies found abandoned in Buxton
UMaine hockey player gets stitches in finger after practice injury