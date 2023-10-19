Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the low 60s with partly or mostly sunny skies throughout the state. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

The representatives reiterated arguments each side has made repeatedly. But here is what we learned as they navigated the sticking points.

Jonathan Wayne, executive director of the Maine Ethics Commission, recommended against a full investigation into Troy Jackson’s case.

A spokesperson said Angus King “appreciates that his independent, consensus-building approach to policy” is valued.

We combed through real estate listings to find Maine homes that would actually be affordable to the average person.

People living in the encampment said they were never told what the X’s of green tape meant.

Allen Emery’s daughter said he was wearing a fluorescent, high-visibility vest at the time of the crash, which he wore whenever he walked places.

Closures of other trash facilities have people worried that Maine’s largest landfill could fill five years prematurely.

The public hearings are part of the commission’s process to determine whether to approve Wolfden’s rezoning application.

Here are some high school football games happening this weekend with the biggest implications for teams from northern Maine.

Ben Poisson attributed his decision to the team’s progress late last season.

The team is coming off its best season in years, finishing with a 7-9 record against America East opposition and a 13-17 record overall.

A video from northern Maine submitted to the BDN of a probable male wolf and four of his pups stirred up some discussion.

In other Maine news …

