Four people injured during the mass shooting that shocked Lewiston last Wednesday remain hospitalized.

Three of the patients are at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston. Two of them are in critical condition, while one is considered to be in stable condition, hospital officials said on Tuesday. Another patient was recently discharged.

The fourth hospitalized patient is at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. That person was Gavin Robitaille, 16, of Auburn, who is expected to need several reconstructive surgeries, according to a GoFundMe fundraiser.

Just before 7 p.m. last Wednesday, Robert R. Card II killed 18 people and wounded 13 others at a bowling alley and bar in Lewiston. The mass shooting was the nation’s deadliest this year and Maine’s deadliest in modern history. Police found 40-year-old Card dead on Friday night.

All but one of the 14 people who initially survived the attack were transported to CMMC in Lewiston, according to the hospital. Three of those people died there.

On Wednesday night, more than a dozen orthopedic, cardiovascular, thoracic, colorectal, plastic, urologic and general surgeons came together to care for patients. More than 100 off-duty physicians, nurses and other medical workers came in to help, Chief Medical Officer John Alexander said during a news conference last week.

“The doctors, nurses and team members of CMMC extend our deepest condolences to everyone affected by this tragic event,” hospital officials said.

Central Maine Healthcare created the CMMC Compassionate Care Fund for Trauma Response and Support, which is collecting donations. The fund will go toward trauma care for patients without the ability to pay, emotional and behavioral health services, maintaining adequate supplies and equipment for mass casualty events and more, according to the hospital system’s website.