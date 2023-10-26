Maine Central Healthcare’s trauma center in Lewiston receives its first patient, Chief Medical Officer John Alexander said during a news conference Thursday morning. Within about 45 minutes, medical workers were treating 14 critically ill patients, he said.



The hospital had normal staffing Wednesday night, but because of the influx of patients, about 100 off-duty medical workers came in to help care for patients. That included victims of the shootings and those who were already receiving care at the hospital.



At one point during the evening, there were about 10 ambulance crews outside the trauma center, Alexander said. LifeFlight of Maine as well as nearby medical centers in Boston and Dartmouth provided helicopter services.