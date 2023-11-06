A midcoast general store once owned by former Phish drummer Jon Fishman went on the market last week for just under $3 million.

The Lincolnville Center General Store at 269 Main St., located less than 20 minutes from the tourist meccas of Camden and Belfast, has long been a community staple in town.

In 2017, the store reopened under the ownership of Fishman and his wife at the time, Briar Lyons Boetsch, who invested heavily to revamp the three-story building with a new industrial kitchen, retail space, dining areas, bakery and wood-fired pizza oven, among other amenities. On its upper floors, the store has office space and a one-bedroom apartment.

Since the pair split, it appears that Boetsch has been managing the store. The 8,000-square-foot property sits on three acres and comes with additional parcels located at 6 Heal Road, 272 Main St. and 572 Hope Road.

The store’s owners declined to comment on the property’s listing on Monday, but one gave a brief comment on the sale on Facebook last week. That owner confirmed in the comments that they’d be operating the store until the right buyer comes along.

“I guess it’s time for someone to write the next chapter. Throwing it out to the universe,” an owner wrote on the store’s page.

The owners of the Lincolnville store also own the Northeast Carry General Store, near Moosehead Lake.