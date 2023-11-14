Ellsworth city councilors have chosen a former city manager to serve as their chair.

During an organizational meeting on Monday night, the council unanimously supported the nomination of Councilor Michelle Beal to the role.

Beal was first elected to the council last year after previously spending two decades working for the city. She started as a deputy treasurer in 1995 and served as city manager from 2007 until 2015, when she left to take an administrative position at Bangor law firm Rudman Winchell.

Another city administrator who now serves on the council, Tammy Mote, nominated Beal to be chair.

“Thank you very much,” Beal said in brief remarks before moderating the rest of the meeting. “I just want to say I’m very much looking forward to this coming year. We’ve got lots to do. We have a very good council, and I’m very excited for this next 2024.

The previous council chair, Dale Hamilton, did not seek reelection after his term ended this year.

Two new members were elected to the council last week: Nancy Smith and Patrick Lyons. Both were sworn in on Monday night.