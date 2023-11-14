Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the mid-30s to low 40s from north to south, with partly sunny skies across the state and a chance for scattered snow flurries. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here.
We’re joining an initiative to strengthen Maine journalism
The Maine Independent News Collaborative is represents 1.5 million readers comprising five local organizations with common values.
Tell us how you want Maine lawmakers to respond to the Lewiston mass shooting
We plan to survey state lawmakers in the coming week about how they want to respond to the Lewiston shootings.
Maine’s Muslim officials call for Gaza cease-fire that Joe Biden has rejected
President Joe Biden said last week there was “no possibility” for a Gaza cease-fire.
An investment mogul is selling this Maine lake estate for $9.5M
That is currently the highest asking price for an inland Maine home.
Bangor council unanimously selects Cara Pelletier as new chair
In nominating Cara Pelletier as chair, Gretchen Schaefer called her a “critical thinker, clear communicator and congenial collaborator.”
Another auction scheduled for Orrington trash incinerator after winning bidder backs out
The bidding company decided not to pay the required 10 percent of the sale, meaning the power-generating trash incinerator is back up for auction.
Fort Fairfield grads create scholarship for classmate who died in fire
Rose Elmer wanted to become a fashion designer and was beginning to pursue that goal shortly after graduation last spring.
Supreme Court ruling could stifle Caribou’s affordable housing plans
In the recent ruling, the Supreme Court said municipalities can no longer keep the excess proceeds from sales of tax-acquired properties.
Former Portland homeless shelter to become ‘Housing First’ apartments
Pending municipal approval, Avesta Housing will develop 30 to 50 affordable apartments at the site with construction beginning in 2025.
An inside look at Orono football’s journey to a perfect season
Orono finally ended a brutal, 29-year football championship drought — just two years after going 0-8.
UMaine hockey continues to rise in national polls
The boost was helped by a win and a tie against No.1-ranked Boston College in front of rowdy sell-out crowds over the weekend.
UMaine, UNH football looking to salvage disappointing seasons in Saturday finale
The game should be a shootout with two high-powered offenses against two porous defenses.
Bucksport man shoots huge buck he stalked for nearly 4 years
On Halloween morning, the buck stepped from the woods into a powerline clearing where Mike Cummings was patiently waiting.
Ethics in the outdoors means doing the right thing when nobody’s looking
“I found most sportsmen and sportswomen are good people that do their best to adhere to fish and wildlife laws and rules.”
This Maine moose has places to go
In case you thought moose spend all day lumbering through the woods, this motivated moose begs to differ.
In other Maine news …
Game wardens looking for whomever killed these moose and left them to rot
Maine rarely sanctions residential care facilities even after severe abuse or neglect
Brewer appoints interim replacement for city manager on medical leave
Orono debates moving town elections to November
Construction on temporary Machias bridge to start after Thanksgiving
86-year-old dies in Monroe house fire
Maine’s 1st Costco set to open on Friday in Scarborough
Louisiana woman dies after crash in Scarborough
