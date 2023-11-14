Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the mid-30s to low 40s from north to south, with partly sunny skies across the state and a chance for scattered snow flurries. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

We plan to survey state lawmakers in the coming week about how they want to respond to the Lewiston shootings.

President Joe Biden said last week there was “no possibility” for a Gaza cease-fire.

That is currently the highest asking price for an inland Maine home.

In nominating Cara Pelletier as chair, Gretchen Schaefer called her a “critical thinker, clear communicator and congenial collaborator.”

The bidding company decided not to pay the required 10 percent of the sale, meaning the power-generating trash incinerator is back up for auction.

Rose Elmer wanted to become a fashion designer and was beginning to pursue that goal shortly after graduation last spring.

In the recent ruling, the Supreme Court said municipalities can no longer keep the excess proceeds from sales of tax-acquired properties.

Pending municipal approval, Avesta Housing will develop 30 to 50 affordable apartments at the site with construction beginning in 2025.

Orono finally ended a brutal, 29-year football championship drought — just two years after going 0-8.

The boost was helped by a win and a tie against No.1-ranked Boston College in front of rowdy sell-out crowds over the weekend.

The game should be a shootout with two high-powered offenses against two porous defenses.

On Halloween morning, the buck stepped from the woods into a powerline clearing where Mike Cummings was patiently waiting.

“I found most sportsmen and sportswomen are good people that do their best to adhere to fish and wildlife laws and rules.”

In case you thought moose spend all day lumbering through the woods, this motivated moose begs to differ.

Game wardens looking for whomever killed these moose and left them to rot

Maine rarely sanctions residential care facilities even after severe abuse or neglect

Brewer appoints interim replacement for city manager on medical leave

Orono debates moving town elections to November

Construction on temporary Machias bridge to start after Thanksgiving

86-year-old dies in Monroe house fire

Maine’s 1st Costco set to open on Friday in Scarborough

Louisiana woman dies after crash in Scarborough

