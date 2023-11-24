Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the high 20s to low 40s from north to south, with partly to mostly sunny skies across the state. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here.
Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Angus King still teasing action on assault-style weapons month after Maine shooting
Maine gun-control proponents want an assault-style weapons ban, a red flag law and 72-hour waiting periods for firearm purchases.
Bangor is building less new housing than far smaller Maine towns
Between 2017 and 2022, just 315 new housing units have been permitted to be built in Bangor, Maine’s third-largest city.
Darling’s sues Versant after power company disconnected solar facility
Versant told Darling’s in March 2023 that the substation needed routine repairs and could not accept energy during the three-month repair period.
If it’s Thanksgiving in the States, these Canadian truckers must be at Dysart’s
“Dysart’s is like home for those of us who truck on the east coast,” said Connor MacDonald, who stopped by on his journey from Prince Edward Island to Boston.
New Calais girls basketball coach also doubles as the city’s barber
Brian Moreau spends his days trimming hair at the Downeast Barber Shop in Calais, which he owns.
Use sounds not silence to bag a buck
“Times and tactics have changed in the regional deer woods, so with two weeks left to bag a buck it might be time to take some ‘sound’ advice; make some noise.”
In other Maine news…
Downeaster sells out of seats for some trains over holiday weekend
Orono to appoint interim town manager next week
Death in St. Albans under investigation