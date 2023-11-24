Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the high 20s to low 40s from north to south, with partly to mostly sunny skies across the state. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Maine gun-control proponents want an assault-style weapons ban, a red flag law and 72-hour waiting periods for firearm purchases.

Between 2017 and 2022, just 315 new housing units have been permitted to be built in Bangor, Maine’s third-largest city.

Versant told Darling’s in March 2023 that the substation needed routine repairs and could not accept energy during the three-month repair period.

“Dysart’s is like home for those of us who truck on the east coast,” said Connor MacDonald, who stopped by on his journey from Prince Edward Island to Boston.

Brian Moreau spends his days trimming hair at the Downeast Barber Shop in Calais, which he owns.

“Times and tactics have changed in the regional deer woods, so with two weeks left to bag a buck it might be time to take some ‘sound’ advice; make some noise.”

In other Maine news…

Downeaster sells out of seats for some trains over holiday weekend

Orono to appoint interim town manager next week

Death in St. Albans under investigation

Portland beats Deering in 111-year-old Turkey Bowl