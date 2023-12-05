The city of Portland held an inauguration Monday for the city’s new mayor, Mark Dion.

Dion may be new to the mayor’s seat, but he’s no stranger to public service in Maine.

On Monday, Dion said he was the first mayor to rise from “city rank and file” and promised to stay committed to his constituents.

“As your mayor my rule stands,” Dion said. “I will always have your back.”

Dion is a former county sheriff, state senator and city councilor. Now, presiding as the city’s mayor promising dedication to issues over homelessness, housing and public safety.

“Let us recommit to the core principle of government,” Dion said during his inauguration. “The responsibility to keep everyone safe.”

Former Mayor Kate Snyder passed the torch after she did not run for reelection following a crisis-filled, four-year term.

“As far as being able to help from a local government perspective, it’s hard sometimes to convince people that city government is indeed working very hard and in the best interest of the diverse community that we serve,” Snyder said.

Before Snyder left City Hall, she asked her colleagues to stand up to tough challenges as the council also welcomed in two new members: Councilors Kate Sykes and Anna Bullet.

“I would encourage everyone to reach out and always share their stories,” Bullet said. “We can only do this if we are rowing together so I look forward to rowing with the community and rowing with the city of Portland.”

Portland’s new leadership, ready to get to work for their city.

“Great cities are great because every day, every single day someone decides to get up, show up, and get the job done,” Dion said.