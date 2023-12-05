Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the mid-20s to mid-30s, with a chance for scattered snow showers but otherwise partly or mostly sunny skies across the state. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Octagonal homes came into vogue in New England in the 19th century thanks to a phrenologist who claimed they made better use of space.

Maine is connected to the case in part because its former U.S. attorney played a leading role in warning doctors of OxyContin abuse.

The city’s sidewalk plow trucks all have names now, but that’s not the reason the snow will be cleared faster this year.

Urban Pizza opened at 329 Main St. in Bangor, next to Dunkin’ Donuts, over the weekend.

The ransomware attack appears to have been focused on PowerSchool, which offers software and cloud services for schools.

Financial viability is one of several factors state regulators will use to decide whether to approve the Pickett Mountain mining project.

The agriculture industry relies on pesticides, but how those pesticides are packaged has become a new concern.

The front of the car consists of a large vertical, C-shaped plow that lifts snow off the tracks and shoots it off to either side of the train.

The Eagles are seeking to become the first team to win back-to-back Class B state titles since Presque Isle did in 2012 and 2013.

From Portland to Machias and Aroostook County, here are some of the outstanding players from around the state.

The Black Bears won a game that they haven’t been capable of winning since the program’s demise began in the 2012-13 season.

Things to consider before the roof, or the entire structure, collapses.

Many of the fish that are cast aside are native species that play an important role in regard to overall aquatic ecosystem health.

In other Maine news …

Here’s where the most (and least) snow fell in Maine

Maine tribes spent decades fighting to rebury ancestral remains. Harvard resisted them at nearly every turn.

Maine’s probate courts lack a method to detect fraud

How Maine industry is rewarded for cutting emissions and wastewater

Maine attracted new residents from as far as California in 2022

It’s unclear if Maine dogs are being sickened by a mysterious illness

1 killed by falling tree in Newburgh

Milbridge accused of violating monitoring rules for wastewater discharges into river

Boston man found guilty of sex trafficking Maine woman

Portland details plans for encampment under Casco Bay Bridge

Portland man arrested in Westbrook homicide

‘Thermal runaway’ caused deadly New Gloucester furnace explosion