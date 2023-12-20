A West Newfield man accused of killing a Freeport woman has pleaded not guilty.

Gary Mariner, 65, appeared in a York County court on Tuesday, according to the Portland Press Herald.

Mariner allegedly killed 52-year-old Danielle Goodwin in West Newfield on Sept. 5.

On the same day, police found Goodwin’s body in a wooded area near the Home Depot on Clark’s Pond Parkway in South Portland.

Mariner has a history of criminal activity prior to the murder charge. He recently served four years in prison for sexual assault and is a registered sex offender.

Friends said Goodwin was a big part of the area’s recovery community and are devastated by her death.

“She was strong and brave,” Stephanie Doyle said. “Probably one of the bravest women that I know.”