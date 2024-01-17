Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the low to high 20s from north to south, with sunny skies across the state. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here.
Why many storm-damaged coastal Maine homes won’t be eligible for relief
People do not regularly live in more than one-fifth of the homes across Maine, according to 2020 census data.
Storms unearth, then damage remains of ship long buried at Acadia beach
The spine and ribs of the Tay’s hull were uncovered in the Jan. 10 storm. But parts of the skeleton have since been pulled apart by the tides.
Twin storms flattened many of Maine’s sand dunes, leaving towns more vulnerable
Dunes naturally erode and rebuild every year, but the recent back-to-back storms have tilted the natural cycle.
Maine considers joining other states to allow lawsuits against gunmakers
The bill was the subject of contention between groups on both sides of the gun debate when it was introduced last April.
UMaine to sell land for 50 senior apartments in Bangor
The UMaine land will be used for the second building in a two-building, $18 million project by BangorHousing.
Loring will not become major space hub without arch hangar, developers say
HyperSpace Propulsion wants the arch hangar, which a local museum had hoped to own, to use as a production space.
Marquee project honors the forgotten Filipino actors of ‘Buffalo Bill’s Wild West Show’
“These performers were always on the sidelines,” Emmanuel David said. “We were interested in inverting the logic of who takes center stage.”
The wild story of a Maine cult leader who sailed the world as his followers died of scurvy
Frank Sandford represented himself at trial. He said all his actions were commands from God, and that the deaths were God’s punishment for disobedience.
Pierce Walston wants to bring 1 more gold ball back to Orono
Alongside distance runner Ruth White, Pierce Walston could cement himself as one of Orono’s all-time great athletes.
This is Maine and it’s going to snow
The BDN’s Troy R. Bennett breaks out his “Snow Song” in Portland during a blizzard.
9 lovely trails for a snowy walk in Maine
Getting out on public trails in Maine during the winter is easy, but there are a few things to keep in mind.
Challenging whitewater isn’t Cathance River’s only attraction
Both the trails and whitewater are secreted away in a wilderness area between Interstate 295 and Cathance Road in Topsham.
December wind storm caused at least $20M in infrastructure damage
Lawsuit over California group’s red-listing of American lobster dismissed
Man sentenced for stealing Mainer’s identities in $200K unemployment fraud scheme
Hannaford acquires Fort Kent, Madawaska Paradis Shop ‘n Save stores
Vandals scrawled antisemitic graffiti across midcoast road
Central Maine Healthcare to cut 45 positions in reorganization
2 men arrested in Farmingdale for allegedly trafficking narcotics
A Rutgers basketball signee could supplant Cooper Flagg as No. 1 pick