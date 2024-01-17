Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the low to high 20s from north to south, with sunny skies across the state. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

People do not regularly live in more than one-fifth of the homes across Maine, according to 2020 census data.

The spine and ribs of the Tay’s hull were uncovered in the Jan. 10 storm. But parts of the skeleton have since been pulled apart by the tides.

Dunes naturally erode and rebuild every year, but the recent back-to-back storms have tilted the natural cycle.

The bill was the subject of contention between groups on both sides of the gun debate when it was introduced last April.

The UMaine land will be used for the second building in a two-building, $18 million project by BangorHousing.

HyperSpace Propulsion wants the arch hangar, which a local museum had hoped to own, to use as a production space.

“These performers were always on the sidelines,” Emmanuel David said. “We were interested in inverting the logic of who takes center stage.”

Frank Sandford represented himself at trial. He said all his actions were commands from God, and that the deaths were God’s punishment for disobedience.

Alongside distance runner Ruth White, Pierce Walston could cement himself as one of Orono’s all-time great athletes.

The BDN’s Troy R. Bennett breaks out his “Snow Song” in Portland during a blizzard.

Getting out on public trails in Maine during the winter is easy, but there are a few things to keep in mind.

Both the trails and whitewater are secreted away in a wilderness area between Interstate 295 and Cathance Road in Topsham.

December wind storm caused at least $20M in infrastructure damage

Lawsuit over California group’s red-listing of American lobster dismissed

Man sentenced for stealing Mainer’s identities in $200K unemployment fraud scheme

Hannaford acquires Fort Kent, Madawaska Paradis Shop ‘n Save stores

Vandals scrawled antisemitic graffiti across midcoast road

Central Maine Healthcare to cut 45 positions in reorganization

2 men arrested in Farmingdale for allegedly trafficking narcotics

A Rutgers basketball signee could supplant Cooper Flagg as No. 1 pick