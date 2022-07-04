Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the high 70s throughout most of the state. Clouds will move in later this evening with a low around 56 degrees. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another Mainer has died with 208 coronavirus cases reported across the state on Saturday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That brings the statewide death toll to 2,419. Check out our tracker for more information.

We talked to two people about their plans as they start moving from opposite sides of the country.

The earmark requests will make up a tiny share of the federal spending bill but can go far in communities where funding may otherwise be hard to secure.

A doctor at St. Joseph Hospital prescribed four medications, including one for nausea, allegedly without informing Jeffrey Quimby that one of the side effects was drowsiness.

All charges but the bank fraud counts will be dismissed after Reardon is sentenced later this year, according to court documents filed Saturday.

By leasing spaces to businesses at the industrial park, the Presque Isle Industrial Council makes enough profit to return money to the municipal coffers each year.

Glenburn, the fifth-largest town in Penobscot County is one of the more affordable communities located near Bangor.

Seven churches across the Blue Hill Peninsula are banding together to raise money to bring three students to George Stevens Academy.

The Maine State Police withheld information about nine separate times it disciplined its employees for misconduct over a five-year period.

Paul Lepage said that he had “no reason” to challenge Maine’s expansive abortion laws, but declined to say how he would handle restrictive legislation if it came across his desk.

A dart throw and a map brought this glass artist to Maine

This Down East town is worried about cuts to operating hours at a Canadian border crossing

Searsport fire chief charged in connection with alleged embezzlement

Man accused of killing 3 people in New York has been arrested in Bar Harbor

Wells man pleads not guilty to murder charge after toddler was fatally shot in May

Portland carjacking suspect has been arrested

New York man arrested and charged with murder in connection with Auburn deaths