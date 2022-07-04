Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the high 70s throughout most of the state. Clouds will move in later this evening with a low around 56 degrees. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Another Mainer has died with 208 coronavirus cases reported across the state on Saturday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That brings the statewide death toll to 2,419. Check out our tracker for more information.
Why 2 couples from opposite ends of the country are moving to Maine
We talked to two people about their plans as they start moving from opposite sides of the country.
The 500 projects Maine’s congressional delegation wants to fund with earmarks
The earmark requests will make up a tiny share of the federal spending bill but can go far in communities where funding may otherwise be hard to secure.
Winterport man paralyzed in crash sues hospital, claiming medication caused him to fall asleep
A doctor at St. Joseph Hospital prescribed four medications, including one for nausea, allegedly without informing Jeffrey Quimby that one of the side effects was drowsiness.
Nathan Reardon to plead guilty to bank fraud
All charges but the bank fraud counts will be dismissed after Reardon is sentenced later this year, according to court documents filed Saturday.
Special development council has been bringing big businesses to Presque Isle for 60 years
By leasing spaces to businesses at the industrial park, the Presque Isle Industrial Council makes enough profit to return money to the municipal coffers each year.
Newcomers are flocking to this once-sleepy Bangor suburb
Glenburn, the fifth-largest town in Penobscot County is one of the more affordable communities located near Bangor.
Rural communities rally to bring refugee students to Blue Hill academy
Seven churches across the Blue Hill Peninsula are banding together to raise money to bring three students to George Stevens Academy.
Maine State Police withheld trooper discipline records, lawsuit reveals
The Maine State Police withheld information about nine separate times it disciplined its employees for misconduct over a five-year period.
Paul LePage doesn’t rule out signing abortion restrictions into law
Paul Lepage said that he had “no reason” to challenge Maine’s expansive abortion laws, but declined to say how he would handle restrictive legislation if it came across his desk.
In other Maine news …
A dart throw and a map brought this glass artist to Maine
This Down East town is worried about cuts to operating hours at a Canadian border crossing
Searsport fire chief charged in connection with alleged embezzlement
Man accused of killing 3 people in New York has been arrested in Bar Harbor
Wells man pleads not guilty to murder charge after toddler was fatally shot in May
Portland carjacking suspect has been arrested
New York man arrested and charged with murder in connection with Auburn deaths