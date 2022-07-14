Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-70s with a chance for showers throughout the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
The latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Another Mainer has died and 261 more coronavirus cases reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That brings the statewide death toll to 2,463 as of Wednesday morning. Check out our COVID-19 tracker for more information.
COVID-19 has edged out unintentional injuries and chronic lower respiratory disease to become the third leading cause of death in Maine. Cancer and chronic heart disease continue to be the top causes of death.
From the White House to local level, officials are warning about new highly transmissible COVID-19 variants. The BA.5 variant now accounts for 65 percent of cases with its cousin BA.4 contributing another 16 percent. But experts said the warnings were too little, too late.
U.S. regulators on Wednesday approved Novavax’s vaccine against COVID-19, giving American adults the choice of four jabs to protect themselves again serious infection.
Great white shark photographed killing seal in Penobscot Bay
A graphic series of photos show how the attack played out.
Paul LePage won’t say if he’s supporting Donald Trump’s potential 2024 bid
The former Republican governor instead said he was focused only on his November race with Gov. Janet Mills.
Inside the hotel lobby as US governors descended on downtown Portland
Some of the most powerful people in the U.S. visited Portland on Wednesday on the first day of a National Governors Association meeting.
Dispensaries brace for 1st Phish show since Maine legalized cannabis sales
While most concerts bring plenty of customers eager to spend money on food, drink and shopping while they’re in town, Phish fans are a little different.
UMaine could get $18M from feds for cutting-edge PFAS lab
If the funding is secured, the university could lead the way to understanding these chemicals and minimizing their negative effects on humans and the environment.
Maine doesn’t know how many birds are dying from avian flu because of lab backlog
Officials are now assuming any sick or dying birds — especially waterfowl — are infected with the deadly H5N1 variant of avian flu.
The latest sign that southern Maine’s housing market is cooling
The rising rate of contracts falling through is another sign that the housing market has quickly cooled in Maine.
Homeless youth will be able to stay in Aroostook with new shelter opening
While many shelters take adults and families, homeless youths who are alone have had to seek housing 150 miles away or more in Bangor, Portland or Lewiston.
Caribou’s oldest resident says she has ‘no special secret’ to living to 105
Anna Roberts was unprepared for the number of family, friends, city employees and even state senators who turned out to celebrate her big day.
Hancock County land trust expands Wildlands preserve and safeguards river
The 355-acre property adds to the trust’s 4,500-acre Wildlands preserve that protects almost all of the Dead River’s shoreline.
State requests more details about financial viability of proposed Moosehead ski resort
It’s the latest wrinkle in developers’ efforts to meet state requirements to renovate and expand a partially defunct ski resort on Big Moose Mountain.
Homemade strawberry shortcake is the summer dessert you need right now
Just make sure it’s a proper New England-style one.
In other Maine news …
Missing Bangor news anchor was found safe in his home
Regulators want to know if T-Mobile is tying up 207 phone numbers
Maine politicians blast ‘unfair’ court decision targeting lobster gear
Tourists are still flocking to Maine but might be spending less this summer
A Maine entrepreneur is keeping the art of wallpaper alive through unique designs
Woman killed in Piscataquis County crash
Kittery residents blast ‘coward’ neo-Nazis recruiting in their town
Lightning strikes set 2 Maine houses on fire during severe thunderstorms
Mainer accused of invading Capitol on Jan. 6 pleads not guilty
Maine sues Windham moving firm whose owner expressed support for Jan. 6 rioters
Inmate sentenced to 35 years for murder-for-hire plot dies at Maine State Prison