Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-70s with a chance for showers throughout the state.

Another Mainer has died and 261 more coronavirus cases reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That brings the statewide death toll to 2,463 as of Wednesday morning. Check out our COVID-19 tracker for more information.

COVID-19 has edged out unintentional injuries and chronic lower respiratory disease to become the third leading cause of death in Maine. Cancer and chronic heart disease continue to be the top causes of death.

From the White House to local level, officials are warning about new highly transmissible COVID-19 variants. The BA.5 variant now accounts for 65 percent of cases with its cousin BA.4 contributing another 16 percent. But experts said the warnings were too little, too late.

U.S. regulators on Wednesday approved Novavax’s vaccine against COVID-19, giving American adults the choice of four jabs to protect themselves again serious infection.

A graphic series of photos show how the attack played out.

The former Republican governor instead said he was focused only on his November race with Gov. Janet Mills.

Some of the most powerful people in the U.S. visited Portland on Wednesday on the first day of a National Governors Association meeting.

While most concerts bring plenty of customers eager to spend money on food, drink and shopping while they’re in town, Phish fans are a little different.

If the funding is secured, the university could lead the way to understanding these chemicals and minimizing their negative effects on humans and the environment.

Officials are now assuming any sick or dying birds — especially waterfowl — are infected with the deadly H5N1 variant of avian flu.

The rising rate of contracts falling through is another sign that the housing market has quickly cooled in Maine.

While many shelters take adults and families, homeless youths who are alone have had to seek housing 150 miles away or more in Bangor, Portland or Lewiston.

Anna Roberts was unprepared for the number of family, friends, city employees and even state senators who turned out to celebrate her big day.

The 355-acre property adds to the trust’s 4,500-acre Wildlands preserve that protects almost all of the Dead River’s shoreline.

It’s the latest wrinkle in developers’ efforts to meet state requirements to renovate and expand a partially defunct ski resort on Big Moose Mountain.

Just make sure it’s a proper New England-style one.

