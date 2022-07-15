Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the high 70s to low 80s with sunny skies throughout the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another Mainer has died and 244 more coronavirus cases reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That brings the statewide death toll to 2,464 as of Thursday morning. Check out our COVID-19 tracker for more information.

Coronavirus cases rose across the globe for the fifth straight week, with 5.7 million new COVID-19 cases reported last week, according to the World Health Organization.

The attack has changed the way Sue Fontaine feels about once-loved activities, like sea kayaking and ocean swimming.

Downtown Bangor used to have portable outdoor bathrooms, but they were removed last year due to extensive vandalism.

The 15-year-old played an important role in Team USA going 7-0 and winning the world championship in Spain.

Kellie Jandreau, 30, nearly died Sunday when she and a couple friends struck a fallen tree while floating on the Fish River and were pinned beneath it.

Wolfden Resources wants to build a mine on 600 acres close to the Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument.

An insurmountable nationwide nursing shortage made continuing skilled nursing unfeasible, according to the nursing home’s board president.

Gov. Janet Mills said the inability to house seasonal employees is a “major impediment” to ensuring businesses are able to operate in Maine.

More news from the National Governor Association:

When Paul LePage became one of the first governors to endorse Donald Trump, he compared himself to the candidate, saying he was “Trump before Donald Trump became popular.”

Rep. Jared Golden outraised former Rep. Bruce Poliquin this spring in their high-profile race in Maine’s swing 2nd District, though the two have the same amount of money left entering peak campaign season.

Blood testing for PFAS is not a regular test offered by doctors or health departments and some tests can cost up to $600.

“I can recall bird songs I heard 30 years ago, but I can’t remember where I left the car keys,” superbirder Bob Duchesne writes.

In other Maine news …

