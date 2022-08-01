The trial of two New York men accused of planning the 2016 robbery of a Rangeley drug dealer that left one robber dead is set to begin Tuesday in federal court in Bangor.

Robert Holland, 42, and Andre Muller, 51, both of New York City, have pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit a robbery using force or violence. They were indicted by a federal grand jury in June 2019.

Munoz, who has admitted to his role in the scheme, and Bokun forced their way into the house where they found Richard and his friend Ross Thompson, 36, of Portland.

Bokun allegedly forced Thompson to the floor and threatened to kill him, according to the trial brief, while Munoz went after Richard. The two fought with kitchen knives, bats and other items, the brief said.

Bokun then went to help Munoz subdue Richard, who fled to his bedroom. Bokun forced Richard onto the bed and was attempting to stab him when Richard grabbed his pistol and shot Bokun twice, killing him.

Munoz then continued to attack Richard.

Raymond, meanwhile, sped away in the car, and an upstairs neighbor who heard the commotion came downstairs armed with a hammer and struck Munoz, who fled the residence, according to the prosecution’s brief.

Investigators who responded to the robbery at the Rangeley house seized a large quantity of cocaine, $20,883 in cash, drug scales, drug packaging materials, cell phones, drug ledgers and a Beretta 9mm semi-automatic handgun used in the shooting.

Holland and Muller are the last two defendants allegedly involved in the robbery who have not pleaded guilty to federal charges.

Richard was sentenced in January 2019 to 13 years and three months in federal prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and oxycodone, and discharging a firearm in relation to that conspiracy.

Munoz pleaded guilty in January 2020 to one count each of conspiracy to commit robbery and aiding and abetting a robbery. He is being held without bail while awaiting sentencing.

Raymond pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit robbery in March. He is being held without bail while awaiting sentencing.

Thompson pleaded guilty to a drug conspiracy charge in March 2019. He was sentenced to six months in jail and three years of probation.