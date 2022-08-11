Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the 70s with cloudy skies throughout the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another 266 COVID-19 cases have been reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. No new deaths were reported Wednesday, leaving the statewide death toll at 2,493. Check out our tracker for more information.

Several high-profile Maine Republicans have since condemned the raid on Trump’s home, reflecting the potential nationalization of Maine’s elections this November.

“If the voters of Maine send me back to Congress, I will push for an investigation into what is really happening here. We clearly need change in Washington.”

It is pretty much certain that Maine fishermen’s average annual price will fall far short of last year’s record $6.71.

It reveals how dysfunctional Fort Fairfield’s budget process has become.

The 3,500-student Bangor School Department is only down to 15 vacancies this summer.

Maine needs 1 in 6 vehicles on the road to be electric by 2030 to meet its goal of curbing greenhouse gas emissions by 45 percent.

Electric vehicles can both store energy at low demand times and discharge it back into the grid when energy demand is high.

Co-owners Mike Hurley and Therese Bagnardi put the Colonial Theatre up for sale in 2015, but no potential buyers have committed.

In other Maine news…

Jackman road reopens following washout

Mason’s Brewing Company to open new distillery and restaurant in Auburn

NY men found guilty of planning 2016 Rangeley robbery that left a man dead

Motorist who killed 3 pedestrians in May admits to civil infractions

Founder of Four Corners Park in Madawaska honored with national award

Acadia National Park can now offer accessible carriage rides

As call volume increases, Maine’s domestic violence resource centers are losing volunteers

4 cows killed in massive barn blaze on Gorham farm