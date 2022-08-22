Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the low 80s to high 60s from north to south, with increasing clouds from north to south. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another 198 coronavirus cases have been reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. No new deaths were reported Saturday, leaving the statewide death toll at 2,497. Check out our tracker for more information.

Bangor City Council will vote on Monday whether to make masking optional during high COVID transmission periods a week after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased some of its pandemic restrictions like quarantining and masking requirements.

U.S. District Judge Jon Levy ruled that if hospitals made accommodations for those seven health care workers seeking an exemption from the COVID-19 vaccine mandate, the hospitals would be breaking state law.

While more menhaden are swimming through Maine waters, the state’s quotas for the bait fish haven’t kept pace with the influx.

Putting Indigenous fare in front of customers is Joe Robbins’ way of celebrating his Penobscot Nation heritage.

Anthem Blue Cross and Maine Medical Center were able to resolve the dispute without legal intervention, a rare occurrence.

Matt and Veronica Horn have sued LG Electronics, Hisense and Home Depot for liability, negligence and breach of warranty.

Mount Desert Island High School, Brooklin Elementary School and Deer Isle-Stonington High School have some of Maine’s highest levels of PFAS.

The VEMI Lab has now grown to take over all of Carnegie Hall, the imposing granite campus building that once housed UMaine’s art department.

The Victor A. and Gloria J. Winslow and Family Memorial Museum first opened at the Winslow homestead in Mapleton last fall, and the family plans to add to it.

Aroostook County’s bountiful hay crop is providing a crucial resource for parched southern regions.

Warren Smith Jr. captured the National Arena League championship as the backup quarterback for the Albany Empire last Saturday.

“The year was 1953 and for an 11-year-old, it could not get any more exciting than this. I was on my father’s 34-foot boat hoping to see a giant bluefin tuna harpooned.”

A furbearer biologist from the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife believes the mystery cat was a bobcat.

In other Maine news …

Wells woman dies in car crash

18-year-old killed in Vinalhaven crash

Dixmont car crash victims identified

Maine Med nurses overwhelmingly fend off effort to decertify union

2 Maine locations among nation’s hottest ZIP codes for homebuyers

Electric-assist tricycles to give rides for Acadia National Park visitors with disabilities

Maine’s drought is causing some apples to ripen early

Patten trucker admits responsibility in 2019 crash that killed state trooper on I-95

Bobby Nightingale found guilty in killing of 2 Aroostook County men

Man accused of robbing Brewer bank to serve 5 years in prison

Maine AG finds Augusta officer’s use of force justified in 2019 shooting

Maine’s religious schools haven’t yet sought public funds after Supreme Court decision

A former player is now head coach of MCI’s successful field hockey team