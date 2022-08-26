Today is Friday. The temperatures will be in the mid-60s to mid-70s, with a chance for rain throughout the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Two more Mainers have died and another 317 coronavirus cases reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That brings the statewide death toll to 2,507 as of Thursday morning. Check out our tracker for more information.

What was striking in Maine was the cool reaction from the congressional delegation.

More on Biden's student debt forgiveness plan:

Jonesport has been one of a handful of semi-dry rural communities in Washington and Aroostook counties since 1976.

Sara Rademaker, founder and president of American Unagi, anticipates producing half a million pounds of adult eels each year.

Maine has significantly larger housing lots than most states, and the price of land per square foot is the third cheapest in the country.

The team wants Mayson Dawicki to feel more confident about his interest in sports, even with his cystic fibrosis.

The university system’s credit outlook has slipped from “stable” to “negative” for the second time in a decade.

Penobscot Community Health Care currently serves about 6,700 patients, and it anticipates seeing 1,000 more.

Geoffrey Wingard has taught at Bangor High for 21 years and serves as head of the school’s history department.

Fentanyl has been linked to approximately 75 percent of the drug overdose deaths reported in the first six months of this year.

Gracie Templin helped her mom, Ceara, reel in a nearly 24-inch trout weighing in at 5 1/2 pounds.

Typically, birds molt their feathers a few at a time. But total baldness happens occasionally, especially with cardinals and jays.

