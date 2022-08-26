Today is Friday. The temperatures will be in the mid-60s to mid-70s, with a chance for rain throughout the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
The latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Two more Mainers have died and another 317 coronavirus cases reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That brings the statewide death toll to 2,507 as of Thursday morning. Check out our tracker for more information.
Why Maine’s congressional delegation all didn’t applaud Joe Biden’s student debt plan
What was striking in Maine was the cool reaction from the congressional delegation.
A Down East town hopes allowing alcohol sales will draw more restaurants
Jonesport has been one of a handful of semi-dry rural communities in Washington and Aroostook counties since 1976.
Eel business that began in a basement readies to move into its own facility
Sara Rademaker, founder and president of American Unagi, anticipates producing half a million pounds of adult eels each year.
Maine’s large housing lots date back to pre-Civil War farming boom
Maine has significantly larger housing lots than most states, and the price of land per square foot is the third cheapest in the country.
The UMaine football team’s newest member is an 11-year-old from Orono
The team wants Mayson Dawicki to feel more confident about his interest in sports, even with his cystic fibrosis.
Agency cites botched presidential search in lowering UMaine System’s credit outlook
The university system’s credit outlook has slipped from “stable” to “negative” for the second time in a decade.
A Bangor dental clinic is seeing more patients after expansion of MaineCare coverage
Penobscot Community Health Care currently serves about 6,700 patients, and it anticipates seeing 1,000 more.
Longtime Bangor educator named Maine’s history teacher of the year
Geoffrey Wingard has taught at Bangor High for 21 years and serves as head of the school’s history department.
Candy-colored fentanyl reported in Maine, part of national trend
Fentanyl has been linked to approximately 75 percent of the drug overdose deaths reported in the first six months of this year.
4-year-old girl helps mom reel in monster brook trout at Moosehead Lake
Gracie Templin helped her mom, Ceara, reel in a nearly 24-inch trout weighing in at 5 1/2 pounds.
A bald blue jay showed up at my bird feeder
Typically, birds molt their feathers a few at a time. But total baldness happens occasionally, especially with cardinals and jays.
In other Maine news …
MDI police says chalk messages allowed outside conservative judicial activist’s house
South Portland is fed up with birds pooping in popular park
Cape Elizabeth voters will decide whether to spend $116M on new schools
Report: Operator likely failed to check if child was secured on Maine ride before fall
A shortage of volunteers is threatening Maine transportation programs
Drought persists despite Maine’s recent rain
Maine shuts down pogy fishing for the season
Popular Maine restaurant forced to close early for season
Advocates present plan for Portland to Auburn rail service
Man found dead in the Androscoggin River has been identified
Waterville police expands police training to combat lowest employment in decades