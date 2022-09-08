A Massachusetts man was arrested and charged with murder after a man was shot in Portland’s Deering Oaks Park and later died, officials said.

Amin Awies Mohamed, 38, of Roxbury, Massachusetts, was taken to Cumberland County Jail on Thursday and will be held without bail until he is arraigned, according to Maj. Robert Martin, a Portland Police Department spokesperson.

Walter Omal, 31, of Portland was found suffering from a gunshot wound about 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, he said.

Omal was treated at the scene before being taken to Maine Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries early Thursday morning, Martin said.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call the Portland Police Department at 207-874-8575.