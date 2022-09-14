Today is Wednesday. The temperatures will be in the high 60s to high 70s from north to south, with a chance for rain across the state and skies gradually clearing to the south. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Ten more Mainers have died and another 425 COVID-19 cases reported across the state since the weekend, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That brings the statewide death toll to 2,561 as of Tuesday morning. Check out our tracker for more information.

The Milo school district has switched to remote learning following a rise in COVID-19 cases just weeks into the new school year.

Climate change has exacerbated the risks of an aging power infrastructure that already is overloaded and that uses too much fossil fuel.

The problem is the infrastructure isn’t there yet for Aroostook to benefit from renewable energy.

David Cyr entered a no contest plea to the assault charge and, in exchange, two counts of gross sexual assault were dropped.

“She has targeted some employees and screamed and yelled at them,” said Jody Nelson, who submitted the petition. “She’s not acting in a manner that’s fit for someone holding her position.”

If approved, construction would begin in January, and the 61 units would be split among 11 buildings with four to six units each.

She’ll join the Maine Connectivity Authority, which is charged with improving the state’s internet connectivity.

Mi Causa will offer up Peruvian dishes that combine Latin American classics with traditional Indigenous ingredients like potatoes, yucca and chicha de jora.

That squashes any hopes that the Island Nursing Home could be restored to its full former glory.

Over the past year, Susan Smith embarked on a journey to highlight and understand the disturbing prevalence of “forever chemicals” through her art.

The Mills administration suggested removing four dams along the river early last year to allow the endangered Atlantic salmon to access upstream spawning grounds.

PLUS: Paul LePage vowed that he would approve Brookfield’s relicensing of the Shawmut dam.

Cost could be a major issue as paid family and medical leave is being pushed in both the Legislature and by progressive groups at the ballot box.

Augusta Hunt was an important figure in Maine’s suffrage movement.

