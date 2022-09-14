Today is Wednesday. The temperatures will be in the high 60s to high 70s from north to south, with a chance for rain across the state and skies gradually clearing to the south. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
The latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Ten more Mainers have died and another 425 COVID-19 cases reported across the state since the weekend, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That brings the statewide death toll to 2,561 as of Tuesday morning. Check out our tracker for more information.
The Milo school district has switched to remote learning following a rise in COVID-19 cases just weeks into the new school year.
Extreme weather drives more major power outages in Maine
Climate change has exacerbated the risks of an aging power infrastructure that already is overloaded and that uses too much fossil fuel.
Aroostook residents paying too much for renewable energy projects that won’t help yet
The problem is the infrastructure isn’t there yet for Aroostook to benefit from renewable energy.
Former Maine guardsman gets jail time for assaulting another soldier but avoids rape conviction
David Cyr entered a no contest plea to the assault charge and, in exchange, two counts of gross sexual assault were dropped.
Medway residents look to oust ‘disruptive’ select board member who is also state rep
“She has targeted some employees and screamed and yelled at them,” said Jody Nelson, who submitted the petition. “She’s not acting in a manner that’s fit for someone holding her position.”
Developer proposes 61 housing units off Broadway in Bangor
If approved, construction would begin in January, and the 61 units would be split among 11 buildings with four to six units each.
Tanya Emery to step down as Bangor’s top economic development leader
She’ll join the Maine Connectivity Authority, which is charged with improving the state’s internet connectivity.
New Peruvian eatery to share building with Korean restaurant in Veazie
Mi Causa will offer up Peruvian dishes that combine Latin American classics with traditional Indigenous ingredients like potatoes, yucca and chicha de jora.
Maine nursing home selling off beds to fund its reopening. Locals are skeptical.
That squashes any hopes that the Island Nursing Home could be restored to its full former glory.
This Maine artist’s work is laden with PFAS — on purpose
Over the past year, Susan Smith embarked on a journey to highlight and understand the disturbing prevalence of “forever chemicals” through her art.
Why the bruising fight over a Maine dam is a vulnerability for Janet Mills
The Mills administration suggested removing four dams along the river early last year to allow the endangered Atlantic salmon to access upstream spawning grounds.
PLUS: Paul LePage vowed that he would approve Brookfield’s relicensing of the Shawmut dam.
Paid family leave expected to cost at least $266M annually in Maine
Cost could be a major issue as paid family and medical leave is being pushed in both the Legislature and by progressive groups at the ballot box.
Delayed for 2 years, Maine’s pioneering suffragists finally getting their historic due
Augusta Hunt was an important figure in Maine’s suffrage movement.
In other Maine news …
Maine governor race is center stage in a national conservative group’s latest attack on LGBTQ books
Fishermen must be heard about whale rules, Janet Mills says
Mako shark launches onto fishing boat near Monhegan
2 men killed in Bangor crash have been identified
No one injured after truck rear-ends Auburn school bus
Portland Denny’s closes doors for good
Popular Portland restaurant calls for Whole Foods boycott even though the chain still sells lobster
South Portland may ban Apple Watches and Fitbits in new school dress code
Dover-Foxcroft is embarking on a project to redevelop its downtown dam and hydro facility
Aroostook County couple named Maine’s 2022 Tree Farmers of the Year
The Maine Visitor Information Center in Houlton is the only one statewide located inside a business
Man arrested in attempted Auburn home invasion
Falmouth man guilty of making fraudulent purchases accused of providing false reference letters to judge
UMaine men’s hockey team picked last in Hockey East preseason polls
Undefeated John Bapst boys use late penalty kick to subdue Ellsworth