Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-60s with rain throughout the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention will release the latest COVID-19 data by 9:30 a.m. Check out our tracker for more information.

Maine has the fourth-highest rate of new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people of any U.S. state over the past week, with 20 cases per 100,000 over the past week, compared with a national rate of 11. The state has the third-highest rate of daily average hospitalizations at 222 per day, a seven percent increase from the previous two weeks.

The school department’s previous instructions proved confusing for students and families during a March 2019 emergency.

Alrig USA has applied to redevelop the plaza across from the Bangor Mall.

Heavy rainfall Friday night into Saturday overwhelmed two culverts that allow a stream to pass under Pushaw Road.

Some of the Mainers running for office in areas dominated by the opposing party stress moderation while others stick to their guns.

The Republican State Leadership Committee’s ads are trying to cast Troy Jackson as “just too radical for Maine.”

Jessica Trefethen’s jury trial resumed Monday after taking last week off because the lead prosecutor tested positive for COVID-19.

The unique depot, just off Route 15, overlooks Moosehead Lake.

Jay Peterson made the Bangor and Aroostook Railroad sign for a train buff, but the customer died before he could pay for it.

Inflation, rising borrowing costs and inventory shortages are pushing down house sales, but purchases of mobile homes continue to grow.

Tom Fritzsche is taking over Pine Tree Legal Assistance sees a surge in demand for help with housing issues.

There are several things you can do to winterize your residence at a minimal cost.

Rather than trying to guard his secrets, Josh Treadwell instead enjoys sharing the keys to fishing success.

There are lots of nooks and crannies to explore and an abundance of wildlife to see at Runaround Pond in Durham.

In other Maine news …

Moose takes morning stroll through downtown Fort Kent

Former Calais cop gets 4 years behind bars for drug and gun convictions

Columbia Falls begins to plan for a big development — or none at all

Maine’s purple towns are the places to watch in this gubernatorial election

Hermon avenges last year’s loss to Winslow and more Week 7 football results

Brewer boys soccer scores twice in 1st half to defeat rival Bangor

UMaine’s defensive ends played a key role in win over Monmouth

Embarrassing loss to Bentley should be a wake-up call for UMaine men’s hockey team