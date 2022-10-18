Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-60s with rain throughout the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine.
Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
The latest on the coronavirus in Maine
The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention will release the latest COVID-19 data by 9:30 a.m. Check out our tracker for more information.
Maine has the fourth-highest rate of new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people of any U.S. state over the past week, with 20 cases per 100,000 over the past week, compared with a national rate of 11. The state has the third-highest rate of daily average hospitalizations at 222 per day, a seven percent increase from the previous two weeks.
Bangor schools update emergency plan to prevent confusion during lockdowns
The school department’s previous instructions proved confusing for students and families during a March 2019 emergency.
Bangor’s Stillwater Avenue may get a new drive-through restaurant
Alrig USA has applied to redevelop the plaza across from the Bangor Mall.
Glenburn road that collapsed from heavy rain won’t reopen for days
Heavy rainfall Friday night into Saturday overwhelmed two culverts that allow a stream to pass under Pushaw Road.
The longshot candidates trying to get elected to the Maine Legislature
Some of the Mainers running for office in areas dominated by the opposing party stress moderation while others stick to their guns.
National GOP throws $100K into attack ads against Troy Jackson
The Republican State Leadership Committee’s ads are trying to cast Troy Jackson as “just too radical for Maine.”
Medical examiner testifies about how Maddox Williams died
Jessica Trefethen’s jury trial resumed Monday after taking last week off because the lead prosecutor tested positive for COVID-19.
Why an old train station in Greenville has a roof shaped like a witch’s hat
The unique depot, just off Route 15, overlooks Moosehead Lake.
A sign painter’s new placard for a defunct Maine railroad station needs a home
Jay Peterson made the Bangor and Aroostook Railroad sign for a train buff, but the customer died before he could pay for it.
More people are buying mobile homes in Maine
Inflation, rising borrowing costs and inventory shortages are pushing down house sales, but purchases of mobile homes continue to grow.
Maine’s largest legal aid group gets new director as more people seek housing help
Tom Fritzsche is taking over Pine Tree Legal Assistance sees a surge in demand for help with housing issues.
How to save money on heating costs this winter
There are several things you can do to winterize your residence at a minimal cost.
The pricey trick 2 anglers used to catch 104 fish on a Maine lake
Rather than trying to guard his secrets, Josh Treadwell instead enjoys sharing the keys to fishing success.
This pond offers one of Maine’s most serene paddling experiences
There are lots of nooks and crannies to explore and an abundance of wildlife to see at Runaround Pond in Durham.
In other Maine news …
Moose takes morning stroll through downtown Fort Kent
Former Calais cop gets 4 years behind bars for drug and gun convictions
Columbia Falls begins to plan for a big development — or none at all
Maine’s purple towns are the places to watch in this gubernatorial election
Hermon avenges last year’s loss to Winslow and more Week 7 football results
Brewer boys soccer scores twice in 1st half to defeat rival Bangor
UMaine’s defensive ends played a key role in win over Monmouth
Embarrassing loss to Bentley should be a wake-up call for UMaine men’s hockey team