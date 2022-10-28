Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the mid-50s, with mostly sunny skies across the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

One more Mainer has died and another 239 coronavirus cases reported across the state since the weekend, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That brings the statewide death toll to 2,642 as of Thursday morning. Check out our tracker for more information.

After the COVID-19 pandemic proved a challenge for its “vintage 1994” emergency room, a Millinocket hospital is using a $1 million award to upgrade and prepare for future health emergencies.

Thursday evening’s debate came less than two weeks before Election Day, with familiar topics of education, the economy and environmental plans once again making an appearance.

A handful of Maine lobstermen are choosing to sell their boats for more hopeful prospects as the lobster industry battles a rocky outlook.

With a heavily Catholic population, the St. John Valley remains a largely conservative community in a state with permissive abortion laws.

With median one-bedroom apartment rents at $1,777, Maine’s largest city has been ranked among the top 20 U.S. cities with the most expensive rates.

Troy Industrial Solutions designs and crafts custom machinery and metal components to help countless industries throughout New England.

Working without permits would expose asylum seekers to deportation and businesses to fines.

The lease for the current Portland home of the acclaimed International Cryptozoology Museum will expire in 2023.

Jonesport will not be tallying the votes on a referendum to allow Sunday alcohol sales because its wording doesn’t follow state law.

The electoral showdown between Jared Golden and Bruce Poliquin is the main driver for $14 million in ads set to air the next weeks.

Country singer Jason Rogers’ new single “Lovers Lullaby” is already being played on 300 radio stations across America.

The movement of snow owls coincides with boom-bust fluctuations in the lemming population.

In other Maine news:

Ellsworth’s ‘wicked’ takeout restaurant is planning to move to Bar Harbor

Our predictions for Maine high school football’s Week 9 games

70-year-old woman dies after being struck in Rockland crosswalk

Maine’s iconic area code now has a new end date

Missing 6-year-old Florida boy spotted in Aroostook County

Final beam placed at top of building slated to be tallest in Maine

Sporting events contributed $155M to Maine’s economy in 2019

The opioid epidemic is taking center stage of the Waldo County sheriff’s race

New tests find ‘forever chemicals’ in midcoast Maine watershed

Paul LePage’s idea to let asylum seekers work would violate federal law

Special ed teacher-student team allows Houlton to compete in cross country

Supply chain issues delay opening of Aroostook’s 1st bowling alley in decades

‘Matt and Ben’ is a dull piece of sketch comedy nicely performed and executed at the Bangor Opera House

A superfan’s guide to the Maine high school football playoffs

Washington Academy competing for its 3rd Class C volleyball state title in 4 years

Potential cuts to Pittsfield’s library could have unintended consequences

The UMaine football team’s best player might be its punter