Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the mid-50s, with mostly sunny skies across the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
The latest on the coronavirus in Maine
One more Mainer has died and another 239 coronavirus cases reported across the state since the weekend, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That brings the statewide death toll to 2,642 as of Thursday morning. Check out our tracker for more information.
After the COVID-19 pandemic proved a challenge for its “vintage 1994” emergency room, a Millinocket hospital is using a $1 million award to upgrade and prepare for future health emergencies.
3 key moments from Thursday’s governor’s debate
Thursday evening’s debate came less than two weeks before Election Day, with familiar topics of education, the economy and environmental plans once again making an appearance.
An uncertain future is spurring some Maine lobstermen to sell their boats
A handful of Maine lobstermen are choosing to sell their boats for more hopeful prospects as the lobster industry battles a rocky outlook.
The abortion debate is different in this Catholic bastion of northern Maine
With a heavily Catholic population, the St. John Valley remains a largely conservative community in a state with permissive abortion laws.
Portland rents are among the highest in the country
With median one-bedroom apartment rents at $1,777, Maine’s largest city has been ranked among the top 20 U.S. cities with the most expensive rates.
Brewer metal fabricator to expand with help of new plasma-cutting table
Troy Industrial Solutions designs and crafts custom machinery and metal components to help countless industries throughout New England.
Paul LePage’s idea to let asylum seekers work would violate federal law
Working without permits would expose asylum seekers to deportation and businesses to fines.
Portland cryptozoology museum will move to Bangor by 2024
The lease for the current Portland home of the acclaimed International Cryptozoology Museum will expire in 2023.
Down East town will disregard Sunday alcohol vote to avoid potential lawsuit
Jonesport will not be tallying the votes on a referendum to allow Sunday alcohol sales because its wording doesn’t follow state law.
Behind the curtains of the partisan ad war in Maine’s 2nd District
The electoral showdown between Jared Golden and Bruce Poliquin is the main driver for $14 million in ads set to air the next weeks.
Country singer from Aroostook has recorded his 1st single in 12 years
Country singer Jason Rogers’ new single “Lovers Lullaby” is already being played on 300 radio stations across America.
Sightings of 2 rare owls in Maine may be an omen
The movement of snow owls coincides with boom-bust fluctuations in the lemming population.
In other Maine news:
Ellsworth’s ‘wicked’ takeout restaurant is planning to move to Bar Harbor
Our predictions for Maine high school football’s Week 9 games
70-year-old woman dies after being struck in Rockland crosswalk
Maine’s iconic area code now has a new end date
Missing 6-year-old Florida boy spotted in Aroostook County
Final beam placed at top of building slated to be tallest in Maine
Sporting events contributed $155M to Maine’s economy in 2019
The opioid epidemic is taking center stage of the Waldo County sheriff’s race
New tests find ‘forever chemicals’ in midcoast Maine watershed
Special ed teacher-student team allows Houlton to compete in cross country
Supply chain issues delay opening of Aroostook’s 1st bowling alley in decades
‘Matt and Ben’ is a dull piece of sketch comedy nicely performed and executed at the Bangor Opera House
A superfan’s guide to the Maine high school football playoffs
Washington Academy competing for its 3rd Class C volleyball state title in 4 years
Potential cuts to Pittsfield’s library could have unintended consequences