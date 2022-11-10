Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the mid-50s to mid-60s from north to south, with mostly cloudy skies and a chance for scattered showers up north and sunny skies down south. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Thirteen more Mainers have died and another 232 coronavirus cases reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That brings the statewide death toll to 2,711 as of Wednesday morning. Check out our tracker for more information.

From abortion to candidate likability, here are the major concerns that helped boost voter turnout in Maine’s midterm election on Tuesday.

The 2022 midterm election came with lots of hope for Maine Republicans, but they were checkmated by voters on Tuesday.

PLUS: It appears that likely national Republican gains are coming on far less favorable terms than anticipated, although who will control the House and Senate is yet to be determined with a handful of runoff elections slated for the next month.

The second-ranked candidate tallies from those who ranked independent Tiffany Bond first will determine who takes Maine’s 2nd District Congressional.

Relive Election Day through the eyes of our reporters.

Strong majorities rejected Portland’s minimum wage, short-term rental and strong mayor ballot questions.

Matt Foster trails Blue Hill lawyer Robert Granger by about 1,200 votes with 86 percent of precincts reporting.

Charlie Martin has ambitious plans to turn the Bingham sawmill into a plywood factory that eventually could employ 100 people.

On June 12, a patient in Spring Harbor’s cafeteria suddenly ran into the kitchen through an unlocked door, seized a knife and died from a self-inflicted wound.

Portland used to be home to a handful of gay bars, including The Unicorn and The Underground, that were LGBTQ community staples.

Eastern Maine Railway must pay more than $9,000 in restitution to five Piscataquis County towns whose firefighters responded to fires beside the railroad tracks in May.

Turkey farmers are reporting dwindling numbers and even waiting lists for those wanting a local bird for the Thanksgiving table.

When Debbie Pellegrino shot what appeared in the fading evening light to be a typical doe, she wasn’t prepared to take home a 230-pound antlerless buck.

Now you have a chance to harvest two deer this year and shooting one isn’t going to prevent you from pursuing the other.

