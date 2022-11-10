Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the mid-50s to mid-60s from north to south, with mostly cloudy skies and a chance for scattered showers up north and sunny skies down south. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine.
The latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Thirteen more Mainers have died and another 232 coronavirus cases reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That brings the statewide death toll to 2,711 as of Wednesday morning. Check out our tracker for more information.
The arguments we heard from the voters who decided Maine’s election
From abortion to candidate likability, here are the major concerns that helped boost voter turnout in Maine’s midterm election on Tuesday.
3 lessons from a brutal election for Maine Republicans
The 2022 midterm election came with lots of hope for Maine Republicans, but they were checkmated by voters on Tuesday.
PLUS: It appears that likely national Republican gains are coming on far less favorable terms than anticipated, although who will control the House and Senate is yet to be determined with a handful of runoff elections slated for the next month.
Why Jared Golden’s victory in a ranked-choice count is all but assured
The second-ranked candidate tallies from those who ranked independent Tiffany Bond first will determine who takes Maine’s 2nd District Congressional.
Scenes of outrage, joy and democracy on Election Day in Maine
Relive Election Day through the eyes of our reporters.
Portland voters shoot down top items on progressive election wishlist
Strong majorities rejected Portland’s minimum wage, short-term rental and strong mayor ballot questions.
Prosecutor who lied about being investigated trails in DA race
Matt Foster trails Blue Hill lawyer Robert Granger by about 1,200 votes with 86 percent of precincts reporting.
A Chicago entrepreneur wants to revive a rural Maine town’s defunct mill
Charlie Martin has ambitious plans to turn the Bingham sawmill into a plywood factory that eventually could employ 100 people.
Westbrook psychiatric hospital cited after patient dies by suicide
On June 12, a patient in Spring Harbor’s cafeteria suddenly ran into the kitchen through an unlocked door, seized a knife and died from a self-inflicted wound.
New documentary recalls importance of Portland’s long-gone gay bars
Portland used to be home to a handful of gay bars, including The Unicorn and The Underground, that were LGBTQ community staples.
Railroad company ordered to pay Piscataquis towns for putting out fires near tracks
Eastern Maine Railway must pay more than $9,000 in restitution to five Piscataquis County towns whose firefighters responded to fires beside the railroad tracks in May.
Local Thanksgiving turkeys have become so popular a Maine farmer sold out in September
Turkey farmers are reporting dwindling numbers and even waiting lists for those wanting a local bird for the Thanksgiving table.
The weird reason why this monster Maine buck was tagged as a doe
When Debbie Pellegrino shot what appeared in the fading evening light to be a typical doe, she wasn’t prepared to take home a 230-pound antlerless buck.
Maine’s new deer-harvesting rules have completely changed my hunting strategy
Now you have a chance to harvest two deer this year and shooting one isn’t going to prevent you from pursuing the other.
Landslide vote brings alcohol to small Down East town
Castine picks possible replacements for offensive island names
2 former city employees and a brewer elected to Ellsworth council
Chief deputy leads in Waldo County sheriff’s race
Hermon voters OK borrowing up to $3.9M for new 8-lane track and field upgrades
Deqa Dhalac and Mana Abdi make history as Maine’s 1st Somali Americans in Legislature
Bangor Mall now has its 1st standalone eatery in 3 years
Arrest made in 26-year-old Hancock County assault cold case
Duo arrested after allegedly holding Bangor residents at gunpoint in a bathroom
Inmate dies at Cumberland County Jail
Madawaska soccer player surpasses 100 career goals
Bucksport girls soccer team hopes 1st state title starts a new dynasty
Our predictions for Maine high school football’s Week 11 games
UMaine men’s ice hockey player wants his opponents to hate him
UMaine men’s basketball coach says his team has great potential after season-opening loss