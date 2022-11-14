Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the low 30s to mid-40s from north to south, with a chance for snow up north and sunny skies across southern reaches. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

“There was no question that Donald Trump, he caused a lot of damage. I think that Republicans need to wake up and realize that the Republican Party, if it’s led by Donald Trump, will not go anywhere.”

PLUS: Since Republicans’ underwhelming showing on Tuesday, more in the party have become openly critical of the former reality TV star, with the conservative friendly Murdoch media empire launching sharp attacks against him. That’s prompted Trump to attack ally Ron DeSantis, who some see as an emerging leader for 2024.

Paul LePage performed worse across 70 communities in the Portland suburbs on Tuesday than his last election in 2014.

In some cases, Stored Solar owes money to loggers for deliveries made more than five years ago.

Middle-schoolers in Piscataquis and Washington counties are more likely to report feelings of hopelessness and suicidal ideation.

Robert Klose found the challenge of adopting a child as a single father began the moment he stepped foot in Ukraine.

Railroad Square Cinema has been a beacon for film lovers throughout eastern and central Maine for decades.

The Milo Water District discharged wastewater from unauthorized locations and failed to report sewer overflows, an investigation found.

Enock Glidden has to do things a little differently, but it hasn’t stopped him from exploring Maine.

Mainers haven’t historically adhered to the iconic Thanksgiving menu typically eaten across the nation.

For the Gagnons, their motto for the 2022 Maine moose hunt was “3 Generations, 3 Hunts, 1 Goal.”

Stacey Wheeler realized that one of the best ways to spend more time with her middle son would be to join his early-morning hunting trips.

