Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the low 30s to mid-40s from north to south, with a chance for snow up north and sunny skies across southern reaches. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine.
Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
The latest on the coronavirus in Maine
The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention will release the latest COVID-19 data by 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. Check out our tracker for more information.
Maine Republicans openly talk about dumping Donald Trump
“There was no question that Donald Trump, he caused a lot of damage. I think that Republicans need to wake up and realize that the Republican Party, if it’s led by Donald Trump, will not go anywhere.”
PLUS: Since Republicans’ underwhelming showing on Tuesday, more in the party have become openly critical of the former reality TV star, with the conservative friendly Murdoch media empire launching sharp attacks against him. That’s prompted Trump to attack ally Ron DeSantis, who some see as an emerging leader for 2024.
Heavy losses in the Portland suburbs killed Paul LePage’s comeback bid
Paul LePage performed worse across 70 communities in the Portland suburbs on Tuesday than his last election in 2014.
Maine biomass company owes money to dozens of loggers
In some cases, Stored Solar owes money to loggers for deliveries made more than five years ago.
Young kids in these 2 Maine counties are at greater risk for poor mental health
Middle-schoolers in Piscataquis and Washington counties are more likely to report feelings of hopelessness and suicidal ideation.
Orono man chronicles his challenges adopting a son from Ukraine
Robert Klose found the challenge of adopting a child as a single father began the moment he stepped foot in Ukraine.
This Waterville cinema went from DIY beginnings to a $18M arts center
Railroad Square Cinema has been a beacon for film lovers throughout eastern and central Maine for decades.
State fines Milo $46K for discharge violations at wastewater treatment plant
The Milo Water District discharged wastewater from unauthorized locations and failed to report sewer overflows, an investigation found.
Patten native with spina bifida who climbs mountains encourages others to hit the trails
Enock Glidden has to do things a little differently, but it hasn’t stopped him from exploring Maine.
A look back at what Mainers ate for Thanksgiving 100 years ago
Mainers haven’t historically adhered to the iconic Thanksgiving menu typically eaten across the nation.
3 generations of this Maine family bagged a moose in 2022
For the Gagnons, their motto for the 2022 Maine moose hunt was “3 Generations, 3 Hunts, 1 Goal.”
A Maine mother learned how to hunt to bond with her teenage son
Stacey Wheeler realized that one of the best ways to spend more time with her middle son would be to join his early-morning hunting trips.
In other Maine news …
Maine veterans honored at annual Bangor-Brewer Veterans Day parade
Susan Collins honors Maine veterans during ceremony in Caribou
Man spotted in Rockport not missing Portland man, family says
More high temperature records broken as snow looms in the forecast
St. Croix River alewives get a $5 million boost
Orono’s Ruth White wins 2nd New England cross-country championship
Old Orchard Beach runs over Orono for small school title
Yarmouth football wins state title in thrilling final minute
Skowhegan freshman Christopher had memorable debut in UMaine women’s basketball win
Merrimack uses three power play goals to top UMaine hockey