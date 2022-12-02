Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the 30s throughout Maine. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine.
Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
78-year-old golf pro says Cumberland course fired him to go in ‘younger direction’
Gary Rees claims he was the victim of age discrimination when he was fired from Cumberland’s Val Halla Golf Course last year.
Top Maine State Police officials deny retaliating against trooper who alleged illegal spying
George Loder’s former supervisors, then-Sgt. Michael Johnston and retired Lt. Scott Ireland, said that the former trooper’s allegations took them by completely by surprise.
Joe Biden serving lobster at state dinner sparks criticism from Maine politicians
U.S. Rep. Jared Golden said President Joe Biden should “meet with the Maine lobstermen his administration is currently regulating out of business.”
Council says how Maine National Guard can improve response to sexual assault
The Maine National Guard can start by filling open victim advocate positions as soon as possible, along with several other ways to improve its handling of harassment.
Portland diocese failed to prevent priest from sexually assaulting woman in the 1960s, lawsuit says
The Rev. Lawrence Sabatino, who died in 1990, was outed in the mid-2000s as a known sexual abuser of children.
Angus King and Susan Collins split on successful Senate bill to avert rail strike
The bill, which passed the Senate by an 80-15 margin, now heads to President Joe Biden’s desk.
A Belfast teen loves board games so much he’s opened a cafe dedicated to it
The board game cafe welcomes players of all ages, and offers a fun and low-key way to stay connected with community members.
2 Passamaquoddy short films now streaming online
The films each feature different Indigenous people’s efforts to connect with their heritage and each other.
These are the 3 finalists for the open UMaine athletic director’s job
The university will be interviewing candidates this week to replace Ken Ralph, who left for the same job at Southwestern University in Texas.
Belfast residents oppose developing empty waterfront lot
City officials are considering selling Belfast Yards for development, but residents are resistant to the idea.
Snowy owls are too sexy for their own good
As reported in the Bangor Daily News on Monday, some social media groups are refusing to publish snowy owl photos. This is a good policy.
Janet Mills announces climate funds for Maine communities and workforce groups
The funding will be distributed via grants to support clean energy workforce development, as well as climate-related infrastructure needs.
In other Maine news …
Orland voters will decide whether to build $3.9M fire station
A Portland actress turned her grandmother’s escape from Russia into a one-woman show
Maine’s Brian Butterfield returning to MLB with Diamondbacks coaching gig
Despite rough start, Husson men’s basketball thinks it can repeat as champions
Hunter’s final day at his favorite spot ends with a surprise, last-minute buck
Angus King readies 2024 campaign that would make him Maine’s oldest senator
Presque Isle man dies at Maine State Prison
Climate change means growers need to rethink how to manage their weeds
Telephone poles toppled in Lincoln car crash
Aroostook drug raid yields fentanyl and meth valued at $245K
Piscataquis County commissioners to cut funding for nonprofits
Referendum targeting foreign government influence approved
83-year-old man injured in Belgrade train collision
$5 million awarded to Passamaquoddy Tribe for climate change