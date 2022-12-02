Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the 30s throughout Maine. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Gary Rees claims he was the victim of age discrimination when he was fired from Cumberland’s Val Halla Golf Course last year.

George Loder’s former supervisors, then-Sgt. Michael Johnston and retired Lt. Scott Ireland, said that the former trooper’s allegations took them by completely by surprise.

U.S. Rep. Jared Golden said President Joe Biden should “meet with the Maine lobstermen his administration is currently regulating out of business.”

The Maine National Guard can start by filling open victim advocate positions as soon as possible, along with several other ways to improve its handling of harassment.

The Rev. Lawrence Sabatino, who died in 1990, was outed in the mid-2000s as a known sexual abuser of children.

The bill, which passed the Senate by an 80-15 margin, now heads to President Joe Biden’s desk.

The board game cafe welcomes players of all ages, and offers a fun and low-key way to stay connected with community members.

The films each feature different Indigenous people’s efforts to connect with their heritage and each other.

The university will be interviewing candidates this week to replace Ken Ralph, who left for the same job at Southwestern University in Texas.

City officials are considering selling Belfast Yards for development, but residents are resistant to the idea.

As reported in the Bangor Daily News on Monday, some social media groups are refusing to publish snowy owl photos. This is a good policy.

The funding will be distributed via grants to support clean energy workforce development, as well as climate-related infrastructure needs.

Orland voters will decide whether to build $3.9M fire station

A Portland actress turned her grandmother’s escape from Russia into a one-woman show

Maine’s Brian Butterfield returning to MLB with Diamondbacks coaching gig

Despite rough start, Husson men’s basketball thinks it can repeat as champions

Hunter’s final day at his favorite spot ends with a surprise, last-minute buck

Angus King readies 2024 campaign that would make him Maine’s oldest senator

Presque Isle man dies at Maine State Prison

Climate change means growers need to rethink how to manage their weeds

Telephone poles toppled in Lincoln car crash

Aroostook drug raid yields fentanyl and meth valued at $245K

Piscataquis County commissioners to cut funding for nonprofits

Referendum targeting foreign government influence approved

83-year-old man injured in Belgrade train collision

$5 million awarded to Passamaquoddy Tribe for climate change