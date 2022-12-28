Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the low 20s to mid-30s from north to south, with a chance for snow in eastern and northern Maine and mostly cloudy skies down south. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

CMP and Versant Power were better prepared for the storm after investing in tree-cutting and technology and assembling large crews.

Haley Ward welcomed 42 total employees through the three purchases, adding to the firm’s roughly 100 employees in Maine.

The state’s biggest fishery faced uncertainty in 2022, but lobstermen are cautiously optimistic about the new year.

Homesteaders and small farmers are an optimistic bunch. They have to be. Every season they face challenging conditions largely out of their control.

Annegret and Michael Cukierski, who own Big Chicken Barn Books and Antiques, and their dog made it out OK, but the family cat, Boots, is still missing.

The Farmington and Caribou stores are among 115 Sears Hometown stores in 36 states and Puerto Rico being liquidated.

The Belfast project is one of the highest awards on U.S. Sen. Susan Collins’ list for public safety funding in Maine included in the recently passed $1.7 trillion spending package.

Joseph Hanson was clearing a woodlot in Bridgton when his legs became entangled in the winch line as it was pulled into the wood chipper.

The lawsuit targeting Maine’s ban on Sunday hunting is the first to argue that a new constitutional right to food trumps a major state law.

Christi Holmes always heard the deer hunting isn’t as good as it used to be. Now she’s convinced the best days for bagging deer are ahead.

The most consistent aspect of the Black Bears’ game has been their inconsistency as they continue to rely on inexperienced players or newcomers.

In other Maine news …

Founder of Merrill Merchants Bank in Bangor dead at 86

Buxton woman has been missing since Christmas

State police investigating the death of 3-year-old on Christmas

Connecticut man earns more prison time for threatening to kill judge, prosecutor and others

Former soldier tasked with getting Bath Iron Works in shipshape

Maine travelers call Southwest flight fiasco ‘unacceptable’

Feds: Vanishing right whale must remain on endangered list

The lawmakers running point on Maine’s biggest issues in 2023

Abbie Quinn steps up leading Bangor girls basketball past Hampden Academy

Hampden boys basketball easily fends off of Bangor at home