Temperatures will be in the low 30s to low 40s from north to south, with morning snow showers giving way to partly or mostly sunny skies.

After federal and state taxes, the Mega Millions winner would walk away with a $455.8 million lump sum or $816.7 million over 30 payments.

Winners usually feel jubilation quickly followed by anxiety and fear about how their lives and relationships might change.

The new bills run the gamut from tackling Maine’s biggest problems to celebrating a chocolate-and-potato candy.

The Bangor police are urging everyone not to believe everything they read on Facebook.

Jeffrey Macomber Jr., 21, was set to be released from Penobscot County Jail the day after he died, his mother said.

In 1863, Ellen G. White had a vision that a vegetarian diet was the correct one for humanity. Soon after, her church recommended members stop eating meat.

Under the agreement, John Deere will provide farmers access to the diagnostic tools, product guides and parts so they can perform their own repairs.

We sure don’t have winters like we used to, they say. Which is true.

Kyle Murdock has a simple solution to the absence of lake ice.

The Black Bears have struggled mightily their defense this winter.

Scenic ledges near the summits of Doublehead Mountain provide panoramic views of the taller surrounding mountains and the valleys below.

“It takes two people to land a fish of this size, which means the pressure is on. I wrestle with the net, pulling it from my sling pack as I race toward the beast.”

Without the data supplied by 6,500 farms and homesteads in Maine, state and federal policies could be skewed in favor of larger agribusiness interests.

