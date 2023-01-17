Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the low 30s to low 40s from north to south, with morning snow showers giving way to partly or mostly sunny skies. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine.
Maine’s Mega Millions winner would be richer if they got the ticket a mile away
After federal and state taxes, the Mega Millions winner would walk away with a $455.8 million lump sum or $816.7 million over 30 payments.
So you won $1.35 billion in the lottery. Now what?
Winners usually feel jubilation quickly followed by anxiety and fear about how their lives and relationships might change.
From crises to cannabis, a guide to the 2,100 new bills from Maine lawmakers
The new bills run the gamut from tackling Maine’s biggest problems to celebrating a chocolate-and-potato candy.
Bangor Target kidnapping not part of a trafficking ring, police say
The Bangor police are urging everyone not to believe everything they read on Facebook.
Man who died in Penobscot County Jail identified by parents
Jeffrey Macomber Jr., 21, was set to be released from Penobscot County Jail the day after he died, his mother said.
How a 19th-century Mainer helped kick-start a movement to stop eating meat
In 1863, Ellen G. White had a vision that a vegetarian diet was the correct one for humanity. Soon after, her church recommended members stop eating meat.
Farmers get John Deere reprieve on equipment repairs
Under the agreement, John Deere will provide farmers access to the diagnostic tools, product guides and parts so they can perform their own repairs.
Missing the ice? Historic photos recall how cold Maine winters used to be.
We sure don’t have winters like we used to, they say. Which is true.
Lack of ice doesn’t keep this angler from catching togue from his kayak
Kyle Murdock has a simple solution to the absence of lake ice.
UMaine men’s basketball team wants to end 7-game skid
The Black Bears have struggled mightily their defense this winter.
This NH mountain offers delightful views of western Maine
Scenic ledges near the summits of Doublehead Mountain provide panoramic views of the taller surrounding mountains and the valleys below.
Maine woman battles challenging river conditions to land a trophy trout
“It takes two people to land a fish of this size, which means the pressure is on. I wrestle with the net, pulling it from my sling pack as I race toward the beast.”
If you’re a Maine farmer, you should take part in the agricultural census
Without the data supplied by 6,500 farms and homesteads in Maine, state and federal policies could be skewed in favor of larger agribusiness interests.
Hoax shooting call leads Belfast police to evacuate home
Maine still faces lawyer shortage even with new public defenders
Washington County emergency responders are trying to avoid financial crisis
2022 was Acadia’s 2nd-busiest year ever with 3.9 million visits
Mainers harvested 1.8M pounds of potatoes in 2022
Caribou’s esports team wins its 1st state championship
UMaine men’s hockey continues making strides thanks to defense
Ex-UMaine quarterback reuniting with former Black Bear head coach at UConn