Bangor’s new renter protections ban unfair fees and up notice for rent hikes
Bangor city councilors unanimously approved the new rules after a months-long revision process that stirred some pushback from local landlords.
Hermon restaurateurs will bring eclectic menu to former Fiddlehead location
The Butcher The Baker will feature pasta, poutine, chili, cheese and charcuterie boards, curries, Thai-inspired noodle dishes and falafel.
This 151-year-old Maine resort just got 4 stars from Forbes Travel Guide
The resort features 226 rooms and a cottage, three restaurants, an 18-hole semi-private golf course, a spa and an event center.
Aroostook Centre Mall reportedly for sale as owner fails to pay bills
Only four years after the mall was sold at auction, the general manager said its owner is open to selling.
PLUS: Monday’s closure left some tenants scrambling to pay their own utilities in order to stay open and others in limbo as they figure out their next steps.
Bison escape from Aroostook County farm
It’s not the first time free-spirited bison have escaped.
Photographer captures Portland’s historic commercial landmarks
Andy Graham’s work enshrines old Portland, especially its utilitarian, workaday structures overlooked by traditional historic preservation efforts.
A German spy tried to blow up this remote bridge in Washington County
But 108 years ago this month, a German spy made his way to Maine during World War I and caused minor damage to a bridge in the remote town of Vanceboro.
Eastport’s brick facades reflect the city’s storied past
The city has transformed itself after the decline of the fishing industry into a creative place for artisans, writers, musicians, photographers, sailors to live and work.
These are 2023’s boys basketball tourney MVPs
Pierce Walston of Orono, Jace Cook of Calais and Dylan Burpee of Southern Aroostook of Dyer Brook all led their teams to victory.
Watch the best moments from the basketball tourney regional finals
We’ve compiled some of the most incredible moments as teams fought to compete for a gold ball at the state championships.
Eddington man trades carpentry for fishing rods to honor grandfather
At 22, Zac Bragdon operates Lateral Line Guide Service, offering a variety of fishing experiences for his clients.
One of Maine’s best long-distance ski trails is along the Penobscot River
The Penobscot River Trails features an exceptional network of ski and snowshoe trails along the East Branch.
In other Maine news …
Weezer to play at Bangor waterfront this summer
Maine bill to fine outdoor cat owners for trespass met with opposition
2023 is a pivotal year for Maine’s energy future
Maine fire marshal nominee pledges to fix long-running morale problems
Spiking home prices are creating school budget challenges for Maine communities
Canadian mining company is looking for metals in the midcoast
Suspect in Poland double homicide arrested in New Hampshire
Jury will decide if Brewer father caused his 6-week-old son’s death
Lawsuit: Former Bowdoin trustee had ‘profound’ relationship with Jeffrey Epstein
Off-duty Portland firefighter hailed as hero for saving woman
Caribou to host first SnowBowl festival this weekend
You’ll be able to livestream the Can-Am races this year
UMaine men’s hockey is starting to feel like the glory days
Providence ousts UMaine women from Hockey East quarterfinals