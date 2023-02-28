Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the low 20s to mid-30s from north to south, with snow beginning to fly later this morning. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Bangor city councilors unanimously approved the new rules after a months-long revision process that stirred some pushback from local landlords.

The Butcher The Baker will feature pasta, poutine, chili, cheese and charcuterie boards, curries, Thai-inspired noodle dishes and falafel.

The resort features 226 rooms and a cottage, three restaurants, an 18-hole semi-private golf course, a spa and an event center.

Only four years after the mall was sold at auction, the general manager said its owner is open to selling.

PLUS: Monday’s closure left some tenants scrambling to pay their own utilities in order to stay open and others in limbo as they figure out their next steps.

It’s not the first time free-spirited bison have escaped.

Andy Graham’s work enshrines old Portland, especially its utilitarian, workaday structures overlooked by traditional historic preservation efforts.

But 108 years ago this month, a German spy made his way to Maine during World War I and caused minor damage to a bridge in the remote town of Vanceboro.

The city has transformed itself after the decline of the fishing industry into a creative place for artisans, writers, musicians, photographers, sailors to live and work.

Pierce Walston of Orono, Jace Cook of Calais and Dylan Burpee of Southern Aroostook of Dyer Brook all led their teams to victory.

We’ve compiled some of the most incredible moments as teams fought to compete for a gold ball at the state championships.

At 22, Zac Bragdon operates Lateral Line Guide Service, offering a variety of fishing experiences for his clients.

The Penobscot River Trails features an exceptional network of ski and snowshoe trails along the East Branch.

In other Maine news …

Weezer to play at Bangor waterfront this summer

Maine bill to fine outdoor cat owners for trespass met with opposition

2023 is a pivotal year for Maine’s energy future

Maine fire marshal nominee pledges to fix long-running morale problems

Spiking home prices are creating school budget challenges for Maine communities

Canadian mining company is looking for metals in the midcoast

Suspect in Poland double homicide arrested in New Hampshire

Jury will decide if Brewer father caused his 6-week-old son’s death

Lawsuit: Former Bowdoin trustee had ‘profound’ relationship with Jeffrey Epstein

Off-duty Portland firefighter hailed as hero for saving woman

Caribou to host first SnowBowl festival this weekend

You’ll be able to livestream the Can-Am races this year

UMaine men’s hockey is starting to feel like the glory days

Providence ousts UMaine women from Hockey East quarterfinals