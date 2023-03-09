Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be high 30s to low 40s from north to south, with partly sunny or mostly cloudy skies and a chance for scattered snow or rain showers across the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine.
Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Bucksport residents aren’t happy about a plan to revive mill landfill
“The cheapest way to handle trash is to dump it in the ground, but it ain’t the best way. … We can’t accept money for poison.”
Landfill operator says Maine’s sludge crisis has been averted
But Casella Waste Systems failed to provide a plan for alternative solutions that would prevent waste from being dumped into Maine rivers.
Hampden trash plant owner needs to find $20M or liquidate it
If the facility is liquidated, it would mean the loss of $100 million in private and public funds invested altogether so far.
There’s a huge demand for an ‘unsafe’ Maine home
The real estate ads aren’t hiding it: The property is lousy with mold, trash and discarded belongings likely left by squatters.
Aroostook County snowmobile race will help veterans buy homes
The Tame the Track Tour fundraising snowmobile race event starts Saturday, with registration at 7 am and racing at 10 a.m.
Aroostook mall stays open as list of potential buyers grows
Some retailers have banded together to help pay for electricity in their parts of the Aroostook Centre Mall.
Maine farmers are getting more money to adapt to climate change
Mainers’ livelihoods, regional food security and the state’s heritage crops are at risk as the state contends with a warming climate.
6 more women sue the Maine Catholic diocese for allegations of sex abuse
The Rev. Lawrence Sabatino is named in the lawsuits, and is one of nine priests publicly named as a known sexual abuser of children.
Hampden Academy hockey team is playing for its 1st Class B regional title
Hampden Academy will take on the winner of Wednesday’s B South final between York and Cape Elizabeth on Saturday morning.
Mainer captures amazing video of a rare golden eagle
The golden eagle has been designated as an endangered species in Maine since 1986.
The caretaker of this unique Maine trail protected it for all to enjoy
Madrid is home to the Perham Stream Birding Trail, a 2-mile loop with prime views of open meadows and hardwood forests.
These stuffed pork chops can be made on a single sheet pan
A sheet pan dinner is an easy option that limits dishes and cook time.
In other Maine news…
Chris Sununu vows to save Amtrak riders from sober trip through NH
Janet Mills splits with Democrats on yet another tribal priority
Legislature may ban foreign influence in Maine referendums
Longtime Bar Harbor town councilor resigns due to health problems
Gifford’s ice cream stands will open on time despite February factory fire
Contested LGBTQ books will stay in Hancock County school district library
Stolen puppy reunited with owners in Brewer
Lewiston man pleads not guilty to shooting woman to death
3 hospitalized after Gorham fire
Watch this UMaine hockey player propose to his girlfriend on the ice last weekend
Vermont’s bizarre game-winning goal stuns UMaine in Hockey East playoffs
UMaine’s women’s basketball overcame adversity to remain a contender