Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be high 30s to low 40s from north to south, with partly sunny or mostly cloudy skies and a chance for scattered snow or rain showers across the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

“The cheapest way to handle trash is to dump it in the ground, but it ain’t the best way. … We can’t accept money for poison.”

But Casella Waste Systems failed to provide a plan for alternative solutions that would prevent waste from being dumped into Maine rivers.

If the facility is liquidated, it would mean the loss of $100 million in private and public funds invested altogether so far.

The real estate ads aren’t hiding it: The property is lousy with mold, trash and discarded belongings likely left by squatters.

The Tame the Track Tour fundraising snowmobile race event starts Saturday, with registration at 7 am and racing at 10 a.m.

Some retailers have banded together to help pay for electricity in their parts of the Aroostook Centre Mall.

Mainers’ livelihoods, regional food security and the state’s heritage crops are at risk as the state contends with a warming climate.

The Rev. Lawrence Sabatino is named in the lawsuits, and is one of nine priests publicly named as a known sexual abuser of children.

Hampden Academy will take on the winner of Wednesday’s B South final between York and Cape Elizabeth on Saturday morning.

The golden eagle has been designated as an endangered species in Maine since 1986.

Madrid is home to the Perham Stream Birding Trail, a 2-mile loop with prime views of open meadows and hardwood forests.

A sheet pan dinner is an easy option that limits dishes and cook time.

In other Maine news…

Chris Sununu vows to save Amtrak riders from sober trip through NH

Janet Mills splits with Democrats on yet another tribal priority

Legislature may ban foreign influence in Maine referendums

Longtime Bar Harbor town councilor resigns due to health problems

Gifford’s ice cream stands will open on time despite February factory fire

Contested LGBTQ books will stay in Hancock County school district library

Stolen puppy reunited with owners in Brewer

Lewiston man pleads not guilty to shooting woman to death

3 hospitalized after Gorham fire

Watch this UMaine hockey player propose to his girlfriend on the ice last weekend

Vermont’s bizarre game-winning goal stuns UMaine in Hockey East playoffs

UMaine’s women’s basketball overcame adversity to remain a contender