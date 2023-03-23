Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the 40s See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Maine’s power grid would need significant upgrades to support the full extent of the state’s planned renewable energy projects and goals.

Elaine Boulier, 61, of Mars Hill is accused of attempting to coerce a domestic violence victim to drop charges against her son.

The precise sum of the settlement funds from Juul Labs wasn’t clear on Wednesday, but is likely to be about $10,000, according to James Tager.

The testimony was the most dramatic information presented yet in the trial, which began Monday afternoon at the Penobscot Judicial Center after jury selection earlier in the day.

While it’s likely Democrats will pass a majority budget, Republicans are optimistic they can win something by the time talks finish.

Rabies is endemic in Maine’s raccoon population, and with more than 120,000 of the critters in the state, they often encounter people.

Bald eagles — and crows — aren’t about to pass up a free meal.

The town brought on a former clerk to allow the office to open on Thursday, and it will remain open from 2 to 4 p.m. for the foreseeable future.

Bull Feeney’s, an Old Port staple located on Fore Street, will officially close its doors on Sunday, March 26.

In other Maine news …

