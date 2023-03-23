Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the 40s See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine.
Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Aging Maine grid is putting hundreds of renewable energy projects at risk
Maine’s power grid would need significant upgrades to support the full extent of the state’s planned renewable energy projects and goals.
Mars Hill superintendent charged with victim tampering in son’s criminal case
Elaine Boulier, 61, of Mars Hill is accused of attempting to coerce a domestic violence victim to drop charges against her son.
Bangor schools receiving piece of national e-cigarette settlement over ‘youth vaping epidemic’
The precise sum of the settlement funds from Juul Labs wasn’t clear on Wednesday, but is likely to be about $10,000, according to James Tager.
Tesoro shooting victim tells jury how he dove down a stairwell as he was shot
The testimony was the most dramatic information presented yet in the trial, which began Monday afternoon at the Penobscot Judicial Center after jury selection earlier in the day.
What’s happening behind the scenes on Maine’s state budget
While it’s likely Democrats will pass a majority budget, Republicans are optimistic they can win something by the time talks finish.
Raccoons are the most common source of human exposure to rabies in Maine
Rabies is endemic in Maine’s raccoon population, and with more than 120,000 of the critters in the state, they often encounter people.
Majestic bald eagles feast on a deer along a Maine river
Bald eagles — and crows — aren’t about to pass up a free meal.
Limestone brings back previous clerk to reopen town office
The town brought on a former clerk to allow the office to open on Thursday, and it will remain open from 2 to 4 p.m. for the foreseeable future.
Old Port staple Bull Feeney’s pub closing its doors
Bull Feeney’s, an Old Port staple located on Fore Street, will officially close its doors on Sunday, March 26.
In other Maine news …
Bar Harbor appoints former councilor to fill seat until June
4 UMaine men’s hockey players won’t be returning next season
A new Bangor nonprofit aims to beautify the city through art and trees
Ellsworth lawyer suspended over criminal charges filed against him in Washington County
The big changes in Maine’s new round of high school sports classes
Portland’s new $24 million homeless shelter will be ‘at capacity on day one’
Firefighters rescue cat stuck in tree North Yarmouth
Nonprofit wants to make $200K of improvements to Greenville ski mountain
Man allegedly tried to bring gun through Bangor airport checkpoint
What UMaine men’s basketball is looking for in the transfer portal