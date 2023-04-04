Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the mid-40s to high 50s, with cloudy skies throughout the state and a chance for scattered morning showers. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

A seventh-grader told the school board that removing the rainbow flags signals that the community does not care about LGBTQ students.

Patrick Harpin grew up driving Maine’s back roads with his dad and sister — so it only makes sense they’d inspire his animation career.

Keith Warren believes this is the best way to keep the classic vehicles he loves on the road, doing what they do best — eating up miles and putting on smiles.

It’s the latest in a string of new businesses setting down roots in Searsport.

Caribou native Jessica Meir has long dreamed of going to the moon. It may just take a little longer than anticipated.

Susan Kochanowski, 34, has been charged with murder and arson after a January fire that left one person dead.

Houlton’s proposed new Border Patrol station has been put on hold after the proposed funds were allocated to a facility in Texas.

The Maine Legislature is facing a slew of hunting bills that could change how the state sets its regulations.

Brookfield operates four dams on the river that prevent the fish from reaching traditional spawning grounds.

The famed Traveler Loop in Baxter State Park traverses three summits, an 11-mile mountaineering challenge.

In other Maine news …

Sinkhole closes parking spaces in downtown Bangor

It will take years for Maine to dump investments that politicians don’t like

Maine dollar stores hit with thousands of dollars in fines for federal safety violations

Canadian officials say failed border policies contributed to mass shooting with Maine guns

Woman accused of Maine newborn’s cold case death will plead guilty to manslaughter

Jogger attacked by angry cow in Farmington

Caribou and Fort Fairfield superintendent to lead York schools

Mainers struggle to find therapists in the state’s ‘forgotten county’

Maine beaches that have escaped development can help us understand rising seas

Coffeehouse inside LL Bean’s flagship Freeport store closing by June

UMaine women’s ice hockey captain transferring to Boston College