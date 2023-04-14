Today is Friday. The temperatures will be in the 60s. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here.
Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Janet Mills’ abortion-rights push would put Maine among most permissive states
The governor’s bill protecting late-term abortions in extreme medical circumstances has needed support among majority Democrats.
Community solar program will cost Mainers $220M a year by 2025
Public Advocate Bill Harwood warned those increases to support community solar would continue for 20 years.
4 Penobscot Nation men sue Catholic diocese over alleged clergy sex abuse
Two of the Catholic priests named in the lawsuits, David Paul Cote and Leo James Michaud, are believed to be still living in Maine.
Meteorite hunters drawn to tiny Maine town in hopes of cashing in on rare find
Hunters are looking for pieces of a meteor that lit up the daytime sky last weekend before it broke apart with a boom and fell to Earth in Maine.
Maine schools face tough choices as they brace for end of federal COVID money
The funding is running out for many positions created during the pandemic to help bridge learning gaps and address behavioral issues.
New buyer for Hampden trash plant is affiliated with multi-billion dollar investment firm
Innovative Resource Recovery has been named as the new prospective partner to reopen the beleaguered Hampden trash plant.
Limestone residents vote to disband their police force
Peter Huntress has lived in Limestone since 1954 and has never seen the police department at risk of closing until now.
Livestock will return to the Bangor State Fair this summer
The 4-H livestock shows, auctions and exhibits will be housed in the Cross Insurance Center after a three-year absence from the fair.
In other Maine news …
At trial, sides debate climate benefits of CMP corridor
Hampden gears up for its 1st varsity boys lacrosse season
Only 1 dentist’s office remains in the St. John Valley
Shooting in South Portland leaves man seriously injured
Alfred man charged with wife’s murder ‘felt out of his body,’ court records show
Maine Public follows NPR to leave Twitter over Elon Musk’s ‘government-funded’ label
Pedestrian fatally struck while attempting to cross Auburn street
Rollover tractor trailer crash spills firewood across Route 25 in Limington
25-year-old accused of threatening shooting at NH school arrested in Portland
Brewer woman pleads guilty to attempting to defraud veteran housing loan program
Bangor finds housing for nearly every Valley Avenue encampment resident
Everything fans need to know to watch the Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race
A ‘sustainable sushi’ restaurant is coming to Kennebunk