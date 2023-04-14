Today is Friday. The temperatures will be in the 60s. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

The governor’s bill protecting late-term abortions in extreme medical circumstances has needed support among majority Democrats.

Public Advocate Bill Harwood warned those increases to support community solar would continue for 20 years.

Two of the Catholic priests named in the lawsuits, David Paul Cote and Leo James Michaud, are believed to be still living in Maine.

Hunters are looking for pieces of a meteor that lit up the daytime sky last weekend before it broke apart with a boom and fell to Earth in Maine.

The funding is running out for many positions created during the pandemic to help bridge learning gaps and address behavioral issues.

Innovative Resource Recovery has been named as the new prospective partner to reopen the beleaguered Hampden trash plant.

Peter Huntress has lived in Limestone since 1954 and has never seen the police department at risk of closing until now.

The 4-H livestock shows, auctions and exhibits will be housed in the Cross Insurance Center after a three-year absence from the fair.

