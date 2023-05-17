A 15-year-old girl from Buckfield is missing.

Hannah Thomas, who is considered “at risk,” was last seen at her home in Buckfield on May 11, according to the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.

Her mother, with whom she lives, reported her missing on May 11.

Thomas is 5-foot-7 and weighs 125 pounds. She was last seen wearing gym clothes, black sweatpants and black sneakers.

Police don’t believe Thomas has her phone on her.

It’s not the first time Thomas has run away. She has previously been found in the Lewiston-Auburn area after several days by friends or family members. In November 2022, she was found in North Carolina.

Anyone with information about Thomas’ whereabouts can call their local police department or the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office at 207-743-9554.