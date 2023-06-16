Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the 70s. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

The governor’s opposition to the bill has been a thorny sticking point between her and Democratic lawmakers.

Dr. Brenda A. Gowesky claims she was fired after reporting concern about patient safety in the emergency room of the Bangor hospital.

This year Maine will see a larger number, and greater variety, of Juneteenth events than ever before.

The granddaughter of L.L. Bean’s founder has been accused of failing to pay commission fees to Boulos Inc. for the sale of a property in Freeport.

Most anglers whip out the flies when fish are already feeding, but Bill Bell sunk a line right as the fish were getting hungry.

The new owner of Pat’s Dairyland, which first opened in 1964, plans to reopen it as Riverside Grill in early July.

The new home will prioritize people who are currently or at risk of experiencing homelessness in Bangor.

Residents suspect many of the Limestone budget figures are inaccurate.

Smack dab in the middle of the temperate zone, Maine is an impressive place to bird with so many different habitats.

In other Maine news …

A Mainer unwittingly stole a Picasso painting and then secretly returned it

Former Maine lawmaker who violated clean election law gets 72 hours in jail

What’s holding up Maine’s next state budget

Lawmakers back including obligations to tribes in copies of Maine Constitution

How convicted felons still get guns in Maine

Body of man who jumped from Joshua Chamberlain Bridge has been found

Bar Harbor narrows list of town manager candidates to 3

2 suspects arrested after a man was robbed and stabbed in Belfast woods

Man killed in Auburn crash

Maine welcomes 33 new US citizens