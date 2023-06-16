Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the 70s. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here.
Here's what we're talking about in Maine today.
Janet Mills’ opposition may kill tribal-rights bill heading for key votes
The governor’s opposition to the bill has been a thorny sticking point between her and Democratic lawmakers.
Doctor files lawsuit claiming she was fired over complaint against Bangor hospital
Dr. Brenda A. Gowesky claims she was fired after reporting concern about patient safety in the emergency room of the Bangor hospital.
How Maine is celebrating Juneteenth this year
This year Maine will see a larger number, and greater variety, of Juneteenth events than ever before.
Linda Bean sued for allegedly failing to pay real estate company
The granddaughter of L.L. Bean’s founder has been accused of failing to pay commission fees to Boulos Inc. for the sale of a property in Freeport.
Ravenous Baxter State Park brook trout provide a memorable day of fishing
Most anglers whip out the flies when fish are already feeding, but Bill Bell sunk a line right as the fish were getting hungry.
Iconic summer eatery in Dover-Foxcroft will reopen with a new name
The new owner of Pat’s Dairyland, which first opened in 1964, plans to reopen it as Riverside Grill in early July.
Bangor sober living organization to open 14th location
The new home will prioritize people who are currently or at risk of experiencing homelessness in Bangor.
Frustrated Limestone residents demand new budget vote
Residents suspect many of the Limestone budget figures are inaccurate.
Maine’s abundance of these birds might be the best anywhere
Smack dab in the middle of the temperate zone, Maine is an impressive place to bird with so many different habitats.
In other Maine news …
A Mainer unwittingly stole a Picasso painting and then secretly returned it
Former Maine lawmaker who violated clean election law gets 72 hours in jail
What’s holding up Maine’s next state budget
Lawmakers back including obligations to tribes in copies of Maine Constitution
How convicted felons still get guns in Maine
Body of man who jumped from Joshua Chamberlain Bridge has been found
Bar Harbor narrows list of town manager candidates to 3
2 suspects arrested after a man was robbed and stabbed in Belfast woods