1st Mainer charged in Capitol riots gets 7 years in prison
Kyle Fitzsimons, 39, of Lebanon is the first of seven Mainers charged and sentenced in the the riots over President Joe Biden’s election certification.
Janet Mills and unions reach offshore wind deal
The deal splits the difference by reserving half the jobs for ununionized companies like Maine construction giant Cianbro.
2 NY men accused of drug trafficking after Bangor standoff
Sheldon A. Wray, 34, and Tiquali Q. Bracey, 32, both of the Bronx, allegedly were involved in fentanyl and meth trafficking.
I might be cuckoo because I’ve seen 613 bird species
“I keep lists of birds I’ve seen at home, in Maine, in North America and in the world,” BDN bird columnist Bob Duchesne writes.
Raises for Maine’s next governor and Legislature are on track to pass
If approved, the governor’s salary would be raised to $125,000 and for members of the Legislature to $45,000.
Add ringworm to the list of things to blame on hot, humid weather in Maine
The most effective measure against ringworm is to avoid getting it altogether by keeping the body clean and dry during humid conditions.
Bangor councilors will wade through COVID-19 aid requests after a botched poll
One key councilor raised concern that individual conversation on each application would drag out the award funding process.
Marijuana money will bail out Maine’s struggling veterans homes
The money pulled from a medical marijuana fund is a one-time patch for funding the group that runs the six veterans homes around the state.
In other Maine news…
Husson softball-field hockey coach steps down to take Amherst job
5 Exclusive Maine restaurants you can still get reservations for this weekend
Maine’s electric rates expected to rise through 2024 until solar subsidies ease
Maine lawyer in affirmative action Supreme Court case paid Clarence Thomas aide
Federal funds could be last hope for Piscataquis emergency radio overhaul
Camden’s newest food joint will cater to outdoorsy types
Unknown sailor killed in Pearl Harbor attack has been identified as Maine man
Does a bear scratch in the woods? Watch this video to find out
New Aroostook County mall owner envisions trampoline park in former Sears
Caleb Manuel wins 3rd-straight Maine Amateur golf tournament
Contaminated water detected at 5 Maine beaches
Presque Isle’s only tunnel car wash will open later this year
Lincoln Water District moves to finalize Poland Spring contract
Man became trapped under his boat console after Standish crash
Man dies after Vinalhaven crash
Portland interstate bridges will get nearly $3M paint job
Maine man gets 25 years for filming himself sexually abusing children