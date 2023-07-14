Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the high 70s and low 80s. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here.

Kyle Fitzsimons, 39, of Lebanon is the first of seven Mainers charged and sentenced in the the riots over President Joe Biden’s election certification.

The deal splits the difference by reserving half the jobs for ununionized companies like Maine construction giant Cianbro.

Sheldon A. Wray, 34, and Tiquali Q. Bracey, 32, both of the Bronx, allegedly were involved in fentanyl and meth trafficking.

“I keep lists of birds I’ve seen at home, in Maine, in North America and in the world,” BDN bird columnist Bob Duchesne writes.

If approved, the governor’s salary would be raised to $125,000 and for members of the Legislature to $45,000.

The most effective measure against ringworm is to avoid getting it altogether by keeping the body clean and dry during humid conditions.

One key councilor raised concern that individual conversation on each application would drag out the award funding process.

The money pulled from a medical marijuana fund is a one-time patch for funding the group that runs the six veterans homes around the state.

