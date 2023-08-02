Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the mid- to low 70s from north to south, with mostly sunny skies across the state. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here.
House Republicans could block the $600M coming to Maine in budget bills
Twelve appropriations bills would fund projects in all 16 Maine counties, but congressional gridlock could prevent the money from materializing.
National nonprofit completes deal to buy Maine newspaper empire
Owner Reade Brower announced four months ago he wanted to sell the Portland Press Herald and most of his other newspapers.
Rising spending in Maine show that economic slowdown may have been averted
Maine sales tax data confirms the national trend that consumers are spending money.
Penobscot County doubles pay for jail employees working overtime
Penobscot County has approved offering double pay, rather than time and a half, for jail employees who fill 15 overtime shifts.
Mama D Thai restaurant in downtown Bangor will soon be under new ownership
Wirawan Vivul, who for the past 12 years has operated Mama D at 128 Main St., announced that she will be retiring at the end of the month.
Readers sound off on Bangor’s ‘piercing’ siren problem
One woman’s plight struck a chord with readers, who shared their thoughts on the noise caused by Bangor’s emergency sirens.
Former teacher opens only educational and sensory specialty toy store in Aroostook
Jackie Cyr has opened the only store in The County that offers sensory toys that are helpful for people with developmental disabilities.
A Boston Globe reporter returned to his youth in Eastport for debut novel
“Just East of Nowhere” is Boston Globe writer Scot Lehigh’s debut novel that came out this year, published by Island Press.
Brunswick airport needs to prove international travelers will visit
President Joe Biden flew into the Brunswick airport last week before traveling to Auburn to promote manufacturing jobs.
This Bangor coach is making a rare move in the high school sports world
Jay Kemble led the Rams to an 8-6 regular season record in field hockey last fall, the best record since 2009-10 season. The expectations will be much higher for the girls soccer team.
5 rule changes that would make soccer more exciting
The U.S. squeaked through as the second place team in its group behind The Netherlands as it scored a dismal four goals in its three games.
Maine’s beach and trailside stones should be left alone
“As hundreds of people pass one another on trails through Acadia National Park, here, our Down East trails generally get few visitors — but that is starting to change.”
Why banning North Zone bass tournaments is a good thing
Nonnative fish are the number one immediate threat to Maine’s wild native salmonids, writes BDN columnist Bob Mallard.
With upcoming farm bill, Mainers want help securing local food systems
Maine’s beach towns have seen a slow start to summer
Maine fishermen hope baby eel quota will be raised
Missing Bangor girl has been returned home
July was the hottest month ever recorded in Caribou
Houlton police to upgrade vulnerable cybersecurity
15-year-old dies in rollover Down East crash
Unity’s town office is closed after staff resignations
Unity has 6 applicants for vacant admin role already
Equipment failure during CMP upgrade knocks out power in Rockland
Rockland woman pleads guilty to distributing child pornography
Man allegedly hit moose with stolen vehicle, fled and then stole 2nd car
Winthrop man dies in head-on Farmington tractor-trailer crash
Police say Belmont woman hit officer with car after becoming irate over triathlon traffic jam
2 men shot to death in Lewiston identified by police
Motorcyclist seriously injured after colliding with Jeep in Windham
Gorham woman rescued from New Hampshire mountain
81-year-old Portland woman hospitalized after becoming pinned between 2 cars
Portland’s 1st African-born Muslim elected to City Council is running for mayor
Architect suspected of killing Maine woman and three other sex workers is due back in court
Former UMaine goalie Jeremy Swayman reaches $3.5M, 1-year deal with Boston Bruins