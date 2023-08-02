Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the mid- to low 70s from north to south, with mostly sunny skies across the state. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Twelve appropriations bills would fund projects in all 16 Maine counties, but congressional gridlock could prevent the money from materializing.

Owner Reade Brower announced four months ago he wanted to sell the Portland Press Herald and most of his other newspapers.

Maine sales tax data confirms the national trend that consumers are spending money.

Penobscot County has approved offering double pay, rather than time and a half, for jail employees who fill 15 overtime shifts.

Wirawan Vivul, who for the past 12 years has operated Mama D at 128 Main St., announced that she will be retiring at the end of the month.

One woman’s plight struck a chord with readers, who shared their thoughts on the noise caused by Bangor’s emergency sirens.

Jackie Cyr has opened the only store in The County that offers sensory toys that are helpful for people with developmental disabilities.

“Just East of Nowhere” is Boston Globe writer Scot Lehigh’s debut novel that came out this year, published by Island Press.

President Joe Biden flew into the Brunswick airport last week before traveling to Auburn to promote manufacturing jobs.

Jay Kemble led the Rams to an 8-6 regular season record in field hockey last fall, the best record since 2009-10 season. The expectations will be much higher for the girls soccer team.

The U.S. squeaked through as the second place team in its group behind The Netherlands as it scored a dismal four goals in its three games.

“As hundreds of people pass one another on trails through Acadia National Park, here, our Down East trails generally get few visitors — but that is starting to change.”

Nonnative fish are the number one immediate threat to Maine’s wild native salmonids, writes BDN columnist Bob Mallard.

In other Maine news …

With upcoming farm bill, Mainers want help securing local food systems

Maine’s beach towns have seen a slow start to summer

Maine fishermen hope baby eel quota will be raised

Missing Bangor girl has been returned home

July was the hottest month ever recorded in Caribou

Houlton police to upgrade vulnerable cybersecurity

15-year-old dies in rollover Down East crash

Unity’s town office is closed after staff resignations

Unity has 6 applicants for vacant admin role already

Equipment failure during CMP upgrade knocks out power in Rockland

Rockland woman pleads guilty to distributing child pornography

Man allegedly hit moose with stolen vehicle, fled and then stole 2nd car

Winthrop man dies in head-on Farmington tractor-trailer crash

Police say Belmont woman hit officer with car after becoming irate over triathlon traffic jam

2 men shot to death in Lewiston identified by police

Motorcyclist seriously injured after colliding with Jeep in Windham

Gorham woman rescued from New Hampshire mountain

81-year-old Portland woman hospitalized after becoming pinned between 2 cars

Portland’s 1st African-born Muslim elected to City Council is running for mayor

Architect suspected of killing Maine woman and three other sex workers is due back in court

Former UMaine goalie Jeremy Swayman reaches $3.5M, 1-year deal with Boston Bruins