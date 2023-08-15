Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the mid-70s to high 60s from north to south, with partly sunny skies up north and a chance for scattered showers or rain down south. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

The Aroostook Renewable Gateway would connect a massive new wind farm in northern Maine to the New England power grid.

Parys Ciuksza and Melissa Wilcox weren’t sure they would ever find an affordable place to call home.

Tina Hotchkiss dabbles in many styles of “American cuisine” from typical burgers to toasted ravioli and spinach artichoke quesadillas.

The alleged sexual abuse happened at sites across Maine between 1954 and 1988.

It wasn’t until around 1775 that Thomas and Mary Howard built the first permanent house in what is now Bangor.

In her lawsuit, Maria Michailidou claims she was bullied and discriminated against for her sex and country of origin.

Court documents suggest the allegations against Tatum McLean, 51, are related to his former job as fire chief in the neighboring town of Gouldsboro.

The clubs are part of a New England-wide league of teams recreating authentic, old-time ball games.

The team lost its two leading wide receivers heading into this season but has promising prospects in the wings.

Extra antlerless deer permits will be available for purchase online only on a first-come, first-served basis beginning Sept. 19.

Fog, rough seas and hazardous landings make Two Bush Island an elusive, but worthwhile, destination.

In other Maine news …

Neo-Nazi rally outside Maine State House could push lawmakers to act

Maine to provide retirement savings program for residents not eligible through work

Maine regulators move to ban PFAS in food packaging

Maine Recovery Council hasn’t spent any opioid settlement money

Only 3 Maine doctors have faced discipline for COVID offenses

2 Newburgh boys shocked by lightning strike

Photos: The Chicks play their greatest hits in Bangor

1st prosecutions issued against illegal rockweed harvesters

Blue Hill hospital is opening new facility this month

High levels of E. coli found in midcoast Maine lake

Environmentalists call public comment process for offshore wind port a charade

Iconic Maine lighthouse shines again after damaging lightning strike

14 cars involved in 5 crashes on I-295

Trenton Acadians revel in ‘awesome’ experience after American Legion World Series ouster