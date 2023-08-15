Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the mid-70s to high 60s from north to south, with partly sunny skies up north and a chance for scattered showers or rain down south. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here.
The controversy behind a proposed Maine wind power line
The Aroostook Renewable Gateway would connect a massive new wind farm in northern Maine to the New England power grid.
His generosity gave Aroostook family its 1st home
Parys Ciuksza and Melissa Wilcox weren’t sure they would ever find an affordable place to call home.
Gourmet chef brings new flare to Aroostook food truck scene
Tina Hotchkiss dabbles in many styles of “American cuisine” from typical burgers to toasted ravioli and spinach artichoke quesadillas.
6 more people sue Maine Catholic diocese over child sex abuse allegations
The alleged sexual abuse happened at sites across Maine between 1954 and 1988.
This historic home inspired the name for Bangor’s Howard Street
It wasn’t until around 1775 that Thomas and Mary Howard built the first permanent house in what is now Bangor.
Former Northern Light EMMC surgeon sues hospital on discrimination claims
In her lawsuit, Maria Michailidou claims she was bullied and discriminated against for her sex and country of origin.
Winter Harbor fire chief arrested on theft, forgery charges
Court documents suggest the allegations against Tatum McLean, 51, are related to his former job as fire chief in the neighboring town of Gouldsboro.
The Maine baseball teams that play without gloves
The clubs are part of a New England-wide league of teams recreating authentic, old-time ball games.
Transfer students hoping to fill wide receiver void for UMaine football team
The team lost its two leading wide receivers heading into this season but has promising prospects in the wings.
Maine’s antlerless deer permit lottery winners will be announced Tuesday
Extra antlerless deer permits will be available for purchase online only on a first-come, first-served basis beginning Sept. 19.
This is among the most remarkable paddles on Maine’s coast
Fog, rough seas and hazardous landings make Two Bush Island an elusive, but worthwhile, destination.
Neo-Nazi rally outside Maine State House could push lawmakers to act
Maine to provide retirement savings program for residents not eligible through work
Maine regulators move to ban PFAS in food packaging
Maine Recovery Council hasn’t spent any opioid settlement money
Only 3 Maine doctors have faced discipline for COVID offenses
2 Newburgh boys shocked by lightning strike
Photos: The Chicks play their greatest hits in Bangor
1st prosecutions issued against illegal rockweed harvesters
Blue Hill hospital is opening new facility this month
High levels of E. coli found in midcoast Maine lake
Environmentalists call public comment process for offshore wind port a charade
Iconic Maine lighthouse shines again after damaging lightning strike
14 cars involved in 5 crashes on I-295
Trenton Acadians revel in ‘awesome’ experience after American Legion World Series ouster