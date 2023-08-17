Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the mid- to low 70s from north to south, with partly sunny skies up north and increasing clouds down south. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

“If you are limited on how far the truck can travel and you have to wait eight hours for a charge, it’s a problem.”

Melissa Moran, who worked for WVII, is accused of depositing 80 checks made payable to her employer to her personal account.

Justin Hill of Portland allegedly stabbed the Northern Light ambulance crew member about 2:30 a.m. Sunday near the Circle K convenience store.

“He made it out of stuff he picked up around the farm, piece by piece,” said Verlesta Wellman, the widow of Clyde Wellman Sr.

A dark horse bar and farm-to-table restaurant are among the city’s new places to check out.

The team’s first few games were a challenge. It didn’t help that they started the year wearing what were essentially basketball uniforms.

The Witches will begin a new chapter this fall, as they play their first season in Class C of the Maine Principals’ Association.

The Gray-New Gloucester/Raymond Little League team will play their opener at 3 p.m.

Moon gardens are best enjoyed after dark and typically include white or silvery flowers with leaves that shimmer in the light of the moon.

“Hunting should always involve an appropriate, relevant amount of difficulty. It was never intended to be an easy endeavor.”

In other Maine news …

The Inflation Reduction Act’s impact on Maine, 1 year in

Maine will get $35M to replace culverts blocking fish passage

An Aroostook County man is missing

Leaking can of bear mace hospitalizes 2 people in Millinocket

Corinna counselor pleads guilty to defrauding MaineCare

Milo man sentenced to 25 years in prison for killing infant son

Body found in middle of street in Bucksport

Belfast to add 6 handicap parking spaces downtown

Ferry runs aground off Vinalhaven

Maine native accused of defrauding AI firm investors

FBI offers $10K reward for tips in Portland cold case slaying

Maryland 10-year-old abducted by teen located in Portland

For 3rd time, Portland voters will consider rent control changes

USM celebrates the opening of its 1st-ever Portland dorm

Casco Bay Lines ferry service discusses raising fares

Gorham voters approve 3rd school budget proposal

Legendary former coach giving back to Fort Kent athletes