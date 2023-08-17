Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the mid- to low 70s from north to south, with partly sunny skies up north and increasing clouds down south. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here.
Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Maine trucking industry is having trouble going electric
“If you are limited on how far the truck can travel and you have to wait eight hours for a charge, it’s a problem.”
Former Bangor TV station employee pleads not guilty to stealing $224K from company
Melissa Moran, who worked for WVII, is accused of depositing 80 checks made payable to her employer to her personal account.
Bail set at $10K for man accused of stabbing Bangor ambulance worker
Justin Hill of Portland allegedly stabbed the Northern Light ambulance crew member about 2:30 a.m. Sunday near the Circle K convenience store.
A handmade 30-foot model of the USS Independence is now at a museum in Lincoln
“He made it out of stuff he picked up around the farm, piece by piece,” said Verlesta Wellman, the widow of Clyde Wellman Sr.
Portland’s castle cafe closes, but there are new bars and restaurants opening
A dark horse bar and farm-to-table restaurant are among the city’s new places to check out.
50 years ago, these Maine girls picked up a sport they knew nothing about
The team’s first few games were a challenge. It didn’t help that they started the year wearing what were essentially basketball uniforms.
Brewer football will navigate new frontiers this fall
The Witches will begin a new chapter this fall, as they play their first season in Class C of the Maine Principals’ Association.
Maine’s 4th team to make it to the Little League World Series begins play Thursday
The Gray-New Gloucester/Raymond Little League team will play their opener at 3 p.m.
How to create your own moon garden
Moon gardens are best enjoyed after dark and typically include white or silvery flowers with leaves that shimmer in the light of the moon.
Trail cams are no substitute for effort and experience
“Hunting should always involve an appropriate, relevant amount of difficulty. It was never intended to be an easy endeavor.”
In other Maine news …
The Inflation Reduction Act’s impact on Maine, 1 year in
Maine will get $35M to replace culverts blocking fish passage
An Aroostook County man is missing
Leaking can of bear mace hospitalizes 2 people in Millinocket
Corinna counselor pleads guilty to defrauding MaineCare
Milo man sentenced to 25 years in prison for killing infant son
Body found in middle of street in Bucksport
Belfast to add 6 handicap parking spaces downtown
Ferry runs aground off Vinalhaven
Maine native accused of defrauding AI firm investors
FBI offers $10K reward for tips in Portland cold case slaying
Maryland 10-year-old abducted by teen located in Portland
For 3rd time, Portland voters will consider rent control changes
USM celebrates the opening of its 1st-ever Portland dorm
Casco Bay Lines ferry service discusses raising fares
Gorham voters approve 3rd school budget proposal