Joe Baldacci’s bill also would ban full-face coverings for people openly carrying firearms.

The damage is concentrated toward Main Street, where the installation is subjected to wind from multiple directions.

Fire Chief Thomas Higgins ruled out several alternative routes that fire trucks and ambulances to use to bypass Main Street.

Charley Miller rode the postwar wave of cookout popularity, becoming an in-demand presence at sporting events nationwide.

Limestone has gone through 11 town managers in seven years. Now it needs to find another.

Lena Gerber claims she suffered permanent physical and emotional injury when the deputy’s shot went through her chest and into the man holding her hostage.

Clearing the trails is important to community members whose hopes for a flourishing Moosehead Lake region were crushed late last year.

The board will hold a hearing on the extension at 6:30 p.m. Monday, and then vote on whether to extend the temporary ban.

The tax fallout stems from major changes in individual home values since the beginning of the pandemic.

Titi de Baccarat saw a man kneel in front of a woman proposing marriage. “In my country, this is not how it is done,” he said.

The wide receiver and son of Pro Football Hall of Fame receiver Randy Moss is the Black Bears’ top returning pass-catcher.

Tyler Dodge was sitting in his treestand in 2022 overlooking a bait site when he had a bear come in behind him.

“After watching the weather for several days, I identified an early August day perfect for an open water paddle,” BDN Outdoors contributor Ron Chase writes.

Exclusively raw-food diets can pose health risks for your furry companion.

