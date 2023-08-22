Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the high 60s to high 70s from north to south, with sunny skies throughout the state. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here.
Maine lawmaker floats ‘civil disorder’ bill targeting neo-Nazi camp
Joe Baldacci’s bill also would ban full-face coverings for people openly carrying firearms.
More than a dozen umbrellas damaged in Bangor art installation
The damage is concentrated toward Main Street, where the installation is subjected to wind from multiple directions.
There’s likely little Bangor can do to quiet the sirens
Fire Chief Thomas Higgins ruled out several alternative routes that fire trucks and ambulances to use to bypass Main Street.
This Maine guide and former boxer became the ‘greatest outdoor cook in America’
Charley Miller rode the postwar wave of cookout popularity, becoming an in-demand presence at sporting events nationwide.
Limestone town manager changing role 2 months after being hired
Limestone has gone through 11 town managers in seven years. Now it needs to find another.
Maine woman claims deputy shot her while she was being held hostage
Lena Gerber claims she suffered permanent physical and emotional injury when the deputy’s shot went through her chest and into the man holding her hostage.
Group reopening Greenville mountain ski trails that were closed for 19 years
Clearing the trails is important to community members whose hopes for a flourishing Moosehead Lake region were crushed late last year.
Down East town poised to further delay ‘world’s largest flagpole’
The board will hold a hearing on the extension at 6:30 p.m. Monday, and then vote on whether to extend the temporary ban.
Brunswick will hold tax rate after reassessment backlash
The tax fallout stems from major changes in individual home values since the beginning of the pandemic.
Maine artist asks how kneeling can mean love, death and protest
Titi de Baccarat saw a man kneel in front of a woman proposing marriage. “In my country, this is not how it is done,” he said.
Montigo Moss is ready for his breakout season at UMaine
The wide receiver and son of Pro Football Hall of Fame receiver Randy Moss is the Black Bears’ top returning pass-catcher.
Maine hunter turns his homemade bear scents and traps into a business
Tyler Dodge was sitting in his treestand in 2022 overlooking a bait site when he had a bear come in behind him.
We paddled 3 miles across open ocean to hike on Islesboro
“After watching the weather for several days, I identified an early August day perfect for an open water paddle,” BDN Outdoors contributor Ron Chase writes.
This trendy pet food diet is bad for your dog’s health
Exclusively raw-food diets can pose health risks for your furry companion.
In other Maine news …
What Jared Golden’s fiery statement on student debt means for his future
3 Maine companies hit with environmental penalties
Watch: Old Town cop frees skunk’s head from Dunkin’ cups
Orono town workers win union certification
Bangor pool to receive $45,000 for renovations
Caribou family loses home in weekend fire
86-year-old Mainer found guilty of using dead brother’s identity for nearly 6 decades
Lobsterman finds body off Down East coast
Washington County seeks answers as state police cuts rural patrols
Lamoine approves ‘glamping’ moratorium
Maui wildfires destroy home of Damariscotta native
Lobstermen rescue 2 people from burning yacht off coast of Georgetown