We’re three weeks into the high school football season, and teams are still pulling off the unexpected. Here are a couple rousing results from this weekend’s action.

Messalonskee beats Cony at home, 39-21

Undefeated Messalonskee has a new look and feel this year, and the team proved it Friday night with a big win over its rivals from Augusta.

Coming into the weekend, Cony had beaten Messaslonskee for five straight years, with the Rams going 35-14 in that time frame, and the Eagles 9-35. But the Eagles have a new coaching staff, a new offense and a new confidence that they flexed in Oakland on Friday.

Down 14-7 toward the end of the first half, the Eagles had their backs against the wall as Cony threatened to extend its lead to 21-7. Channeling its underdog spirit, Messaslonskee put together a big stop and executed a flawless two-minute drill before the clock timed out. A touchdown reception from senior slot back Garrett Card tied it 14-14 headed into halftime, which was all the momentum the Eagles needed to dominate the second half.

“We took control,” first-year head coach and Messalonskee football alumnus Blair Doucette said.

The Eagles outscored the Rams 25-7 in the second half, finishing the game with 688 total yards and touchdowns from four different players.

On the ground, senior running back Sam Dube rushed for 118 yards and two touchdowns, and sophomore quarterback Tatum Doucette ran for 136 yards and one touchdown. In the air, Doucette connected with Card for 96 yards and two touchdowns, and junior Drake Brunell for 94 yards and one score.

The foundation of Messalonskee’s dynamic passing game is an extensive route tree, which coach Doucette says his staff put a lot of time into, and the players learned quickly this offseason.

“In the summertime, the kids soaked it up,” Doucette said. “[Developing] the offense was a total team effort from me and the coaches preseason.”

On defense, senior inside linebacker Mitch Marquis led the way against Cony with 16 tackles, and senior Brady Brunelle picked Cony off twice.

“Mitch is an animal,” coach Doucette said.

Messalonskee will look to keep its undefeated streak alive against Brewer next week, and definitely has the potential to end up as champions of Class B North.

“We set really high goals for ourselves,” Doucette said. “We still consider ourselves underdogs, and have to keep working hard and keep the momentum going. It’s a culture change.”

Foxcroft Academy beats Hermon at home, 48-0

With a dominant win over Hermon this Friday, the Foxcroft Ponies are showing that they’re a force to be reckoned with yet again.

The back-to-back Class D state champs are averaging 50 points scored and two allowed so far this season, with their most recent victory coming against a solid Class C team in Hermon.

The Ponies blew away last week’s 38-26 prediction, and will likely keep the ball rolling next week against Madison.

Foxcroft is led by a stacked senior class seeking its third gold ball, including quarterback Wyatt Rayfield, running back Gage Beaudry, running back Kemsley Marsters and slot back Jadon Richard.

Belfast beats Old Town at home, 14-7

The Belfast Lions won a hard-fought game on Friday to secure their first win of the season, against Old Town at home. The Class D face-off came down to the final minutes, with the Lions defense bearing down for two consecutive goal line stands.

“We played a complete game,” Belfast head coach Art Fairbrother said. “We stuck with it, and came out on top.”

After Belfast’s first goal line stop, the Lions went three-and-out and then shanked a punt, putting the pressure back on the defense to keep the Coyotes at bay one more time.

“The defense came up big,” Fairbrother said. “I’m very happy for the kids.”

Leading the defensive effort were seniors Andrew Haas and Tanner Carson. The duo combined for 13 tackles and seven tackles for losses against the Coyotes. Haas also had three catches on offense for 125 yards and a touchdown.

“Haas was our best player Friday night,” Fairbrother said.

Complementing Haas was sophomore quarterback Luke Littlefield and senior tailback Elias Higgins. Littlefield had 145 passing yards with a touchdown, and Higgins finished with 49 yards on 12 carries. Haas and Littlefield would have had another score, but Haas had the ball poked out at the goal line before junior Ryker Evans recovered it in the end zone for Belfast’s first touchdown.

Fairbrother also praised Higgins for his selflessness and dedication to the team by re-assuming his underclassman role as tailback. Belfast’s starting running back was out with a concussion, so Fairbrother’s coaching staff decided to have Higgins move to the backfield and hand the reins over to Littlefield.

“I give a lot of credit to Elias,” Fairbrother said. “Not anyone would do that for their team.”

Next up, Belfast plays Winslow and then Madison. Belfast has struggled since the pandemic, and Fairbrother hopes the win over Old Town will empower the team moving forward.

“We’re trying to change the culture and the mindset,” Fairbrother said. “The win gives us a big mental boost.”