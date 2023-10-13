Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the high 50s, with sunny skies across the state. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here.
Growing left-wing split on Israel and Palestine shows itself in Maine
A Portland rally embodied a Democratic shift over the last decade against one part of the foreign policy status quo.
Bangor man mourns grandson killed in Hamas attack
“You know, rationally right off, it’s true. It’s just your emotions take time to kick in, to catch up with what you just heard.”
Bangor has no plan for last $4.8M in pandemic relief funds
Having voted on the last of the original 60 applications raises the question of what will happen to the remaining American Rescue Plan Act money.
Longshot candidate drops lawsuit to keep Donald Trump off Maine’s ballot
John Anthony Castro filed suits in Maine and other states arguing the 14th Amendment disqualifies Trump from holding office.
Historic Patten building reopens with a jam session
Last September, selectmen voted to flatten the building and in its place put a few flowers, a picnic table and a small veterans’ memorial.
Bradly Nadeau leads UMaine hockey to win over RPI
The first round draft pick of the NHL’s Carolina Hurricanes and the 30th overall selection scored a pair of goals and added an assist.
Inside Messalonskee football team’s stunning season
After winning only five games in five years, the Oakland high school team is 6-0.
Mysterious purple deer in Cape Elizabeth euthanized
The deer was experiencing muscle wasting, and its health was on a serious decline, so it was humanely culled by wildlife officials.
FBI’s ‘Public Enemy No. 1’ was gunned down in Bangor 86 years ago
Though Al Brady may not have the high-profile national name recognition of fellow public enemies like Bonnie and Clyde his criminal exploits were just as shocking.
Where did my birds go?
“Even amateur birders are noticing their feeders aren’t very busy.” Birder Bob Duchesne writes. “There are perfectly natural reasons for their absence.”
Police investigating Maine student’s threats toward staff and peers
Be careful doing fall yard work to avoid this rash
Portland had 2nd highest jump in domestic flight prices in the nation last year
2 Husson football players are leading Division III in offense
Think beyond the traditional jack-o-lantern this year
Our predictions for Week 7’s Maine high school football games
Electricity Maine risks getting license revoked over skyrocketing rates
Commission endorses statewide public defender network for Maine
Maine man gets 15-year sentence for role in fentanyl trafficking conspiracy
Investigation finds officer made improper turn in Ellsworth crash that injured 2