Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the high 50s, with sunny skies across the state. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here.

Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

A Portland rally embodied a Democratic shift over the last decade against one part of the foreign policy status quo.

“You know, rationally right off, it’s true. It’s just your emotions take time to kick in, to catch up with what you just heard.”

Having voted on the last of the original 60 applications raises the question of what will happen to the remaining American Rescue Plan Act money.

John Anthony Castro filed suits in Maine and other states arguing the 14th Amendment disqualifies Trump from holding office.

Last September, selectmen voted to flatten the building and in its place put a few flowers, a picnic table and a small veterans’ memorial.

The first round draft pick of the NHL’s Carolina Hurricanes and the 30th overall selection scored a pair of goals and added an assist.

After winning only five games in five years, the Oakland high school team is 6-0.

The deer was experiencing muscle wasting, and its health was on a serious decline, so it was humanely culled by wildlife officials.

Though Al Brady may not have the high-profile national name recognition of fellow public enemies like Bonnie and Clyde his criminal exploits were just as shocking.

“Even amateur birders are noticing their feeders aren’t very busy.” Birder Bob Duchesne writes. “There are perfectly natural reasons for their absence.”

In other Maine news…

Police investigating Maine student’s threats toward staff and peers

Be careful doing fall yard work to avoid this rash

Portland had 2nd highest jump in domestic flight prices in the nation last year

2 Husson football players are leading Division III in offense

Think beyond the traditional jack-o-lantern this year

Our predictions for Week 7’s Maine high school football games

Electricity Maine risks getting license revoked over skyrocketing rates

Commission endorses statewide public defender network for Maine

Maine man gets 15-year sentence for role in fentanyl trafficking conspiracy

Investigation finds officer made improper turn in Ellsworth crash that injured 2

These underused cuts of game meat make amazing meals