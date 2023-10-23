Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the low to high 50s from north to south, with partly sunny skies throughout the state. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

“I like to think things can go back to normal. But in the back of my mind I always worry: Are we past the point of no return?”

“I think we all want to stay in our homes and communities … that’s where people have a sense of belonging, a sense of community, where their family and friends might be, familiarity, a sense of independence.”

The proposal could bring more housing to the growing Bangor suburb at a time when communities are desperate for more homes.

Officials could not say where the people removed from the encampment would go next, nor how many people at Tent City have been successfully rehomed.

Bangor High School student Jaeda Grosjean designed the downtown mural, which is visible from Center Street.

“We are getting a little bit of Canadian traffic, but less than a quarter of what we used to.

The Houlton, Putnam, Cummings, Carr, Towne, Bradford and Cloyce families figured prominently in the infamous 1692 trials.

Raymond Lester, 37, is accused of killing his girlfriend by running her over with his car last summer.

This unconfirmed, fantastic story was passed down in the Pride family’s oral tradition for generations but never made it into any official history books.

UMaine athletic administrators are looking into adding beer and wine sales at the Alfond Arena for UMaine’s men’s and women’s hockey games.

When the family let their dog Beau outside and called Brick out of the woods, the bird would come running every time.

The youth deer hunt was slow, thanks to school on Friday and rain on Saturday, but several kids were successful.

Depending on the amount of parasites in the meat — and how strong your stomach — you can enjoy the meals from a successful hunt.

