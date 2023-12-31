Last year brought us hours of trail camera footage from contributors across the state, but our readers really loved one thing.

Cats.

Here’s what was most popular on our YouTube account in 2023.

Landing at No. 10 on the list of our most-watched YouTube videos this year is an intriguing clip of a raccoon surviving an encounter with four bobcats.

The raccoon, shown in the video captured by Colin Chase, seems quite relaxed while ambling around. It doesn’t even appear alarmed by the arrival of the first bobcat, although it respectfully backs off.

Coming in ninth for our viewers was an unhappy bear taking out its frustrations on a trail camera.

The bear had a decidedly different opinion of the trail camera Allie Ladd set up in the woods than this moose caught on camera does.

At No. 8 on our list is a unique sight rarely captured on camera — two adult Canada lynx screaming at each other during peak mating season.

The haunting yowls are enough to raise the hair on your neck.

Coming in seventh most popular was a beautiful clip of a rare sight in Maine. A golden eagle made an appearance on Allie Ladd’s trail cameras, stunning viewers.

The golden eagle actually is the most widely distributed and successful species of eagle in the world, but the bird has been designated as an endangered species in Maine since 1986.

Number six on our list is a rather amusing clip of a cow moose. The moose, which clearly notices the trail camera, takes time to get up close and personal.

We’ve captured plenty of cute moose antics on our channel this year, so if you’re in need of a pick-me-up, maybe take a look at this calf having the splash of its life.

We know you’ve been waiting, so here are our top five most popular trail camera videos of the year.

Coming in fifth most popular is a video that isn’t technically from a trail camera. Nonetheless, this impressive footage shows a pygmy sperm whale off the shore of Vinalhaven.

Protected, like all marine mammals, under the Marine Mammal Protection Act, pygmy sperm whales are considered rare.

Our fourth and third most popular videos are, once again, the internet’s most beloved animal. Both videos depict graceful Canada lynx, plodding through snow with ease.

These wildcats are a far cry from your typical cute housecat, and have no qualms about strutting their stuff in the Maine woods.

Now, our penultimate trail camera offering; a popular cat of a different variety. This trail camera video shows a bobcat making an escape from a coyote.

The video shows just a few moments of the tense exchange, in which the viewer is left to wonder just exactly what happened to the bobcat off-screen.

Finishing first in our top 10 most watched trail camera videos from 2023 is one that leaves us with more questions than answers.

Captured by John Glowa, this short clip shows what could possibly be wolf pups located in the northern Maine woods. The long debate on whether wolves are back in Maine hasn’t been resolved yet.

What do you think of these videos? What kind of videos would you like to see from us in the future?

Do you have a photo or video to share from the great outdoors? Send it to Outdoors Editor Julie Harris at jharris@bangordailynews.com and tell us, “I consent to the BDN using my photo/video.”